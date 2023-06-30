Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The key players in last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia

Jun 30, 2023, 6:33 AM

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhi...

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many observers argue that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wouldn't have been able to take over military facilities in southern Russia so easily and mount his rapid march on Moscow without collusion with some members of the military brass. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The key players in last weekend’s armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin:

YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN

Prigozhin, 62, owed his position and his fortune to links with President Vladimir Putin. The former convict who became a St. Petersburg restaurateur was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for lucrative Kremlin catering contracts. He expanded into other areas and founded the Wagner Group — a private military contractor that was active in Syria and several African countries.

The Kremlin relied on Wagner to help shore up its forces in Ukraine after the regular military suffered humiliating setbacks there. Wagner spearheaded attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and captured it after a long and bloody battle, during which Prigozhin complained of not enough Defense Ministry support.

Prigozhin launched his rebellion after the Defense Ministry demanded that all private contractors come under its authority by July 1, a move that would make him lose control over Wagner. He declared a “march of justice” to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

SERGEI SHOIGU

The 68-year-old defense minister is the longest-serving member of Putin’s Cabinet. He began his government career under Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, serving as the minister for emergency situations since 1994.

After becoming defense minister in 2012, Shoigu presided over bolstering military arsenals and expanding the number of volunteer contract soldiers. He helped engineer Russia’s military intervention in Syria that shored up President Bashar Assad’s rule and the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

After Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Shoigu faced criticism for military setbacks, including a botched attempt to capture Kyiv early on and a chaotic retreat from broad areas in the east and south amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Some commentators also blamed him for failing to contain the armed rebellion last weekend soon enough.

VALERY GERASIMOV

A career soldier, the 67-year-old Gerasimov became Russia’s chief of the General Staff in 2012. He began his military service as a tank platoon commander in 1977, rising steadily through the Soviet and then Russian ranks.

He was praised for boosting the armed forces’ capabilities and oversaw the deployment of more mobile and combat-ready forces. Some Russian military bloggers held Gerasimov responsible for blunders in Ukraine, but Putin in January put him directly in charge of all forces there.

Since last weekend’s rebellion, Gerasimov hasn’t been seen in public.

SERGEI SUROVIKIN

The 56-year-old Surovikin, who has longtime links to Prigozhin, was nicknamed “General Armageddon” by Western media for his brutal tactics leading Russian forces in Syria.

In Ukraine, he was credited with shoring up Russian defenses after the retreat from broad areas last fall amid a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv. While Prigozhin assailed top military leaders, he repeatedly praised Surovikin and suggested naming him to replace Gerasimov.

Surovikin hasn’t been seen since the rebellion began when he posted a video urging an end to it, and he is believed to be detained.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

United States News

Associated Press

The UN’s scientific and education organization votes to readmit the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Nations’ scientific, educational and cultural organization has agreed to readmit the United States as a member. UNESCO’s governing board voted 132-10 on Friday to accept the U.S. proposal to rejoin the Paris-based agency. America’s membership will become official once Secretary of State Antony Blinken or a designee formally accepts the […]

10 hours ago

Security works on the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected ...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after its Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa governor’s request for federal aid in partial building collapse denied

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The federal government denied Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ three dead, many injured and dozens displaced. A federal agency “determined that the severity of the situation does not warrant an emergency declaration that provides supplemental federal emergency assistance,” according to a June 28 letter that Reynolds posted on social media. Reynolds issued […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UN votes to immediately end its peacekeeping operation in Mali after a demand from military junta

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to immediately end a peacekeeping operation in Mali as demanded by the country’s military junta. Mali, which has grappled with an Islamic insurgency for over a decade, has seen its relations with the international community become strained in part because the current ruling junta […]

10 hours ago

Traffic is rerouted due to a downed power line near the intersection of Brown and College avenues i...

Associated Press

Haze, heat and storms are affecting summer festivities in many parts of the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s midsection is heading into the July Fourth weekend and instead of enjoying the start of summer people are facing high temperatures and powerful derecho winds that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents. Utility crews were scrambling Friday to restore electricity after a storm front moved across Illinois […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, says state constitution gives only limited protections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban doesn’t violate the state constitution, removing a major hurdle to enforcing the ban Republicans approved last summer. The court’s decision overturns a county judge’s ruling that the ban likely violates the state constitution’s privacy protections, which she said are stronger than […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

The key players in last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia