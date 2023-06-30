Close
Police investigating human remains found inside bag in Phoenix alley

Jun 29, 2023, 7:59 PM

Phoenix police cruiser and crime scene tape. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating dismembered human remains found inside a bag Wednesday near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of unknown trouble where the caller said they smelled a foul odor coming from the intersection.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bag in the alley that contained possible human remains, according to a press release.

Preliminary information determined the remains were human.

Officers had been called to the area Tuesday but they did not find anything suspicious.

The suspect(s) remain outstanding, authorities said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

 

 

