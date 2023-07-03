PHOENIX — Scottsdale podcast production hub, PodPopuli, is opening a new location in the Valley, the company announced Thursday.

The workspace will be located in the area of 28th Street and Camelback Road in the Biltmore neighborhood in Phoenix, according to a press release.

PodPopuli founder Brian Howie said they’ve been fortunate enough to work with many talented Arizona personalities since its 2020 opening at the Scottsdale location.

“The overwhelming response to our Scottsdale location has inspired us to expand our footprint within this community, to further enable so many of this city’s diverse and dynamic men and women to find their voices, share their messages, and grow their audiences around the world,” Howie said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.