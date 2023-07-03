Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale podcast production hub PodPopuli opening Phoenix studio

Jul 3, 2023, 5:00 AM

Podcast mic...

A podcast studio setup. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Scottsdale podcast production hub, PodPopuli, is opening a new location in the Valley, the company announced Thursday.

The workspace will be located in the area of 28th Street and Camelback Road in the Biltmore neighborhood in Phoenix, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

PodPopuli founder Brian Howie said they’ve been fortunate enough to work with many talented Arizona personalities since its 2020 opening at the Scottsdale location.

“The overwhelming response to our Scottsdale location has inspired us to expand our footprint within this community, to further enable so many of this city’s diverse and dynamic men and women to find their voices, share their messages, and grow their audiences around the world,” Howie said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sportsbook betting branding...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Department of Gaming to open applications for event wagering licenses

The Arizona Department of Gaming announced Friday it will start accepting applications for event wagering licenses.

1 day ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 1-2

Five people were arrested at State Farm Stadium after a soccer match, a local restaurant caught on fire and a peek at the new Interstate 17 flex lanes.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Motorcyclist died after Saturday evening crash

A motorcyclist heading southbound on 51st Avenue died after crashing into another southbound vehicle Saturday at around 7 p.m.

1 day ago

Sunday car shooting...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man dies after car shooting near near 19th and Northern avenues

A man died in his car near 19th and Northern avenues after being victimized by a Sunday car shooting, according to Phoenix police.

1 day ago

Stabbing investigation in Glendale Murphy Park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale police offer reward for info that could help catch Murphy Park stabber

Glendale authorities say a man stabbed a woman in the leg at Murphy Park on Friday night. They need help with the stabbing investigation.

1 day ago

Red Devil Restaurant North Phoenix Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix fire crews battle Sunday morning kitchen fire

Firefighters responded to a call reporting black smoke billowing out of Red Devil Restaurant in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Scottsdale podcast production hub PodPopuli opening Phoenix studio