Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

Jun 30, 2023, 8:00 PM

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

(Getty Images photo)

(Getty Images photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A district judge sentenced a Phoenix man to 40 months in prison for human smuggling and firearm offenses.

John Edward Crenshaw, 40, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit and Possession on January 19. During the same hearing, he also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm — even though he was a convicted felon and thus prohibited from carrying heat.

Authorities had caught him at a Border Patrol checkpoint in March 2022. He had been “erratically driving a Ford Fusion,” according to a Department of Justice announcement.

RELATED STORIES

Agents found he had been transporting five people who weren’t documented American citizens. Most of them weren’t safe in the vehicle: Four were in the back of the car without seats or seatbelts.

Judge Rosemary Márquez wielded the gavel. She also sentenced Crenshaw to three years of supervised release after his time in prison.
The United States Attorney’s Office in Tucson handled the prosecution.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

northern Arizona police to get $1.5 million in funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona

Border-related crimes impact the whole state. That's why Gov. Hobbs spent $1.5 million to help northern Arizona police protect their cities.

20 hours ago

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Event 10 year anniversary...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott remembrance event commemorates 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy

Prescott honored 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, firefighters who lost their lives 10 years ago in the Yarnell Hill fire tragedy, on Friday.

20 hours ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest five people after State Farm Stadium brawl on Thursday

Two people were arrested for a State Farm Stadium brawl after Thursday's soccer matches between Qatar and Honduras plus Mexico and Haiti.

20 hours ago

power outages in east Valley near fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

Number of East Phoenix residents with no power drops from around 1,000 to 300

Earlier this afternoon, over 1,000 residents experienced power outages Friday evening while a community fire burned in east Phoenix.

20 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Fire flares up in East Phoenix community, burning trees and small buildings

Homes and trees are burst into flames early Friday afternoon. The flames quickly split into two separate fires. Stay tuned for updates.

20 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix, Arizona crime scene. A man died Thursday, June 29, 2023, after getting hit b...

KTAR.com

Man dies after getting hit by SUV while he stood in downtown Phoenix street

A man died Thursday night after getting hit by an SUV on Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US