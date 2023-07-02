Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Foresight Technologies bringing 250 jobs to Tempe with ‘Center of Excellence’

Jul 2, 2023, 6:30 AM

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe.

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  A new production facility is coming to Tempe and is set to create 250 jobs in the area.

Foresight Technologies announced Wednesday it is establishing a Center of Excellence, a hi purity fluid and chemical system equipment production, according to a press release.

The center will support the development and production of fluid delivery equipment for semiconductor and chemical markets.  The FTC will focus on providing hi purity equipment integration and fluid acceptance test facilities for leading-edge OEM modules, slurry systems, chemical distribution, valve manifold boxes, fab infrastructure and other plastic-based equipment, the release stated.

RELATED STORIES

Foresight’s campus will have 80,000 square feet of Tempe’s existing operations, plus a new adjoining 100,000 square-foot facility which is expected to be fully operational later in 2023.

Jeff Hull, chief executive of Foresight Technologies, said they are excited to make a significant commitment to support the local semiconductor market.

“Foresight has been based in Arizona since 1995 and experienced continued growth due to the relationships with leading semiconductor OEMs and proximity to the largest concentration of semiconductor fabs in the U.S. Growing and expanding our capabilities at our Tempe site was an easy choice,” Hull said.

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said the company’s expansion adds to the state’s fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem.

The Foresight Technology Center will expand our semiconductor supply chain while creating skilled jobs. We are grateful to Foresight for its continued commitment to Arizona, furthering the state as a premier destination for advanced semiconductor operations,” Watson said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Red Devil Restaurant North Phoenix Pizza...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix fire crews battle Sunday morning kitchen fire

Firefighters responded to a call reporting black smoke billowing out of Red Devil Restaurant in North Phoenix on Sunday morning.

10 hours ago

Crash on US-60 westbound and eastbound Fourth of July weekend traffic jams...

Serena O'Sullivan

US 60 closed in both directions east of Superior and near Top-of-the-World

A crash at milepost 236 closed directions both ways on the US 60 freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

10 hours ago

An apartment at Optima Kierland....

Brandon Gray

Optima Kierland luxury apartments opens new tower in Scottsdale

Luxury real estate firm Optima announced Wednesday the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland in North Scottsdale. 

10 hours ago

Flex lanes coming to Interstation 17 freeway...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s how the new Interstate 17 flex lanes north of metro Phoenix will look in action

ADOT is fighting heavy traffic by expanding sections of the I-17 freeway. That includes widening stretches and adding flex lanes as upgrades.

10 hours ago

Phoenix rescue helicopter file photo. (Twitter/Phoenix Fire Dept.)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire airlifts hiker off Camelback Mountain

The Phoenix Fire Department rescued an overheated hiker along the Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Associated Press

A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as 4th of July approaches

Dangerous heat kicked in Saturday across the southern U.S. as temperatures over the weekend are expected to be 100 degrees in some states.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Foresight Technologies bringing 250 jobs to Tempe with ‘Center of Excellence’