PHOENIX — A new production facility is coming to Tempe and is set to create 250 jobs in the area.

Foresight Technologies announced Wednesday it is establishing a Center of Excellence, a hi purity fluid and chemical system equipment production, according to a press release.

The center will support the development and production of fluid delivery equipment for semiconductor and chemical markets. The FTC will focus on providing hi purity equipment integration and fluid acceptance test facilities for leading-edge OEM modules, slurry systems, chemical distribution, valve manifold boxes, fab infrastructure and other plastic-based equipment, the release stated.

Foresight’s campus will have 80,000 square feet of Tempe’s existing operations, plus a new adjoining 100,000 square-foot facility which is expected to be fully operational later in 2023.

Jeff Hull, chief executive of Foresight Technologies, said they are excited to make a significant commitment to support the local semiconductor market.

“Foresight has been based in Arizona since 1995 and experienced continued growth due to the relationships with leading semiconductor OEMs and proximity to the largest concentration of semiconductor fabs in the U.S. Growing and expanding our capabilities at our Tempe site was an easy choice,” Hull said.

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said the company’s expansion adds to the state’s fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem.

The Foresight Technology Center will expand our semiconductor supply chain while creating skilled jobs. We are grateful to Foresight for its continued commitment to Arizona, furthering the state as a premier destination for advanced semiconductor operations,” Watson said.

