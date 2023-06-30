PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers won’t have to worry about freeway closures this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold off on full closures from Friday until Wednesday, the day after the holiday.

Some minor restrictions will remain, according to ADOT.

Road safety tips for the holiday weekend

ADOT is stressing safety on the roads over the weekend, especially with blazing temperatures and wildfire season in full swing.

Here’s its suggestions:

• Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

• Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

• Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.

• An emergency prep kit for your vehicle can include extra drinking water and other items such as blankets, a first aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks and a small tool kit.

• Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

• Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving.

• Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

• Don’t let trailer chains drag along the pavement. Sparks could ignite a wildfire.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.