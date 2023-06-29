Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden’s Iran envoy placed on unpaid leave pending a review of his handling of classified documents

Jun 29, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran has been placed on unpaid leave and had his security clearance suspended pending a review of allegations he may have mishandled classified information, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Rob Malley has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, but has not been active in his main job for weeks. He told colleagues he was taking extended personal leave for unspecified family reasons.

Two State Department officials said the agency’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry, which revolves around Malley’s handling of classified documents. The officials said they learned of Malley’s change in status from paid to unpaid leave on Thursday, shortly after questions about his status were raised at the State Department’s regular afternoon briefing.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to privacy reasons.

Malley did not immediately respond to a query about the situation from The Associated Press but said in a short statement to several other news outlets that he had “been informed that my security clearance is under review.”

“I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” he said in that statement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier Thursday that Malley officially remains in his post but is on leave and that his deputy, Abram Paley, is currently leading the Iran portfolio as the acting special envoy.

Malley’s whereabouts have raised questions since he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran on May 16. At the time, State Department officials told lawmakers that Malley was on “extended personal leave” and suggested that his absence might be related to a family health issue.

Malley, a close personal friend of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had worked for the International Crisis Group during the Trump administration. In that job he met on several occasions with Iranians and Palestinian officials with whom U.S. officials are barred from having contact.

During the Obama administration, Malley served as a National Security Council aide and was closely involved in the negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

United States News

Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, i...

Associated Press

US economic growth last quarter is revised up to a 2% annual rate

The U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Former New Mexico priest charged with sexual coercion of minor in text messages

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former Catholic priest with a lengthy career at parishes across New Mexico has been arrested on criminal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity through text messages, federal law enforcement authorities announced Thursday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI field office in Albuquerque […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man arrested earlier this month in California has been returned to Florida to face charges in the 1984 killing of a woman, authorities said. Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree murder, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office statement. […]

19 hours ago

From left, State Sen. Steven Bradford, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, task force member Lisa Hol...

Associated Press

California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was a report two years in the making — one that details how California, a state that never officially sanctioned slavery, can confront decades of policies that have kept Black residents from living in the neighborhoods they choose, being treated fairly at doctor’s visits and building generational wealth. California’s reparations […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. New Mexico oilfield and air...

Associated Press

New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators on Thursday announced unprecedented state fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements by burning off vast amounts of natural gas in a prolific energy-production zone in the southeast of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Biden’s Iran envoy placed on unpaid leave pending a review of his handling of classified documents