Age-progression illustration released of missing Phoenix teen Marriah Hardy

Jun 30, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:43 am

(Phoenix Police photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Artists are using inventive editing techniques to help the public recognize a Phoenix teen who has been missing for nearly three years.

Marriah Hardy was 14 years old when she disappeared from her home on Nov. 2, 2020. She is biracial with Black and Hispanic heritages.

All the images police released showed her younger self, but her appearance likely changed as she grew older.

Since time has passed, forensic artists with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) updated the images they shared with the public.

These new progression pictures show what she might look like now at age 17.

Although years have passed, the NCMEC is still committed to bringing Hardy home. Hardy’s birthday is Jan. 10 and when she went missing, she was 5″ tall and weighed 95 pounds.

“We ask that you pay close attention to this image,” the NCMEC announced. “Your help is crucial is in reuniting Marriah with her family.”

Anybody with information about the case should contact NCMEC at 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

