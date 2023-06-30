Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police release age-progression illustration of teen who went missing in 2020

Jun 30, 2023, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Artists are using inventive editing techniques to help the public recognize a teen girl who has been missing for nearly three years.

Marriah Hardy was 14 years old when she disappeared from her home on Nov. 2, 2020. She is biracial with Black and Hispanic heritages.

All the images police released showed her younger self, but her appearance likely changed as she grew older.

Since time has passed, forensic artists with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) updated the images they shared with the public.

These new progression pictures show what she might look like now at age 17.

Although years have passed, the NCMEC is still committed to bringing Hardy home. Hardy’s birthday is Jan. 10 and when she went missing, she was 5″ tall and weighed 95 pounds.

“We ask that you pay close attention to this image,” the NCMEC announced. “Your help is crucial is in reuniting Marriah with her family.”

