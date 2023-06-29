Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Federal court rules tribal citizen not subject to Tulsa traffic ticket

Jun 29, 2023, 2:37 PM

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma...

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, June 28, a federal court ruled that a speeding ticket issued by the City of Tulsa to a Native American man cannot be enforced because the city is located within an Indian reservation. “Citizens of Tulsa, if your city government cannot enforce something as simple as a traffic violation, there will be no rule of law in eastern Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa lacks the jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American man cited by police for speeding because the city is located within the boundaries of an Indian reservation, a federal appeals court ruled.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision on Wednesday, rejecting the city’s argument that the Curtis Act, an 1898 federal law passed before Oklahoma became a state, gave the city jurisdiction over municipal violations committed by Native Americans.

The court’s ruling was based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 decision that found that much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, remains an Indian reservation because it was never formally disestablished by Congress. That ruling has since been expanded to include several other reservations in eastern and southern Oklahoma that make up about 40% of the state.

Justin Hooper, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, was cited for speeding in 2018 by Tulsa police in a part of the city within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He paid a $150 fine for the ticket, but filed a lawsuit after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma. He argued that the city did not have jurisdiction because his offense was committed by a Native American in Indian Country. A municipal court and a federal district court judge both sided with the city, but a three-judge panel of10th Circuit reversed the lower court’s decision.

The decision was immediately derided by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation but has had an increasingly hostile relationship with the state’s Native American tribes that stems from a feud over tribal casinos.

“Citizens of Tulsa, if your city government cannot enforce something as simple as a traffic violation, there will be no rule of law in eastern Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a statement. “This is just the beginning. It is plain and simple, there cannot be a different set of rules for people solely based on race.”

Stitt’s reaction to the ruling drew harsh condemnation from David Hill, the principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, who said he was unsure if the governor’s remarks were “born of intentional dishonesty or an inexcusable ignorance of the laws.”

“Race has nothing to do with this,” Hill said. “There is no law that Tulsa PD can’t enforce. That’s the part Stitt keeps ignoring as he perpetuates needless attacks on tribes.”

Ironically, Stitt’s own brother, Keith Stitt, also used his tribal citizenship to challenge Tulsa’s jurisdiction after police issued him a speeding ticket in 2021.

Experts on tribal law say there is an easy solution — for Tulsa to enter into prosecution agreements with various tribal nations like many cities and towns in eastern Oklahoma already have.

“It has always been the case that the City of Tulsa has the authority to write tickets and send those over to our various nations,” said Sara Hill, attorney general of the Cherokee Nation, which also has reservation land that encompasses parts of north Tulsa. “They simply haven’t been doing that in favor of this Curtis Act argument.”

Under the agreements with municipalities, the portion of the revenue from tickets that is typically remitted to the state of Oklahoma is instead sent to the tribal nation whose reservation the city or town is located in, Hill said. The rest of the money can be retained by the city or town.

Tulsa officials said in a statement that they were still reviewing the court’s decision and did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether they planned to enter into such agreements with the Muscogee (Creek) or Cherokee nations.

___

Follow Sean Murphy on Twitter: @apseanmurphy

United States News

From left, State Sen. Steven Bradford, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, task force member Lisa Hol...

Associated Press

California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was a report two years in the making — one that details how California, a state that never officially sanctioned slavery, can confront decades of policies that have kept Black residents from living in the neighborhoods they choose, being treated fairly at doctor’s visits and building generational wealth. California’s reparations […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. New Mexico oilfield and air...

Associated Press

New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators on Thursday announced unprecedented state fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements by burning off vast amounts of natural gas in a prolific energy-production zone in the southeast of […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jacks...

Associated Press

US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires permission from state police for protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California

A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers, claimed Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. The Associated Press on Thursday sat […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Federal court rules tribal citizen not subject to Tulsa traffic ticket