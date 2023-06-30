PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is partnering with the manufacturing industry and local colleges to train potential workers in rural areas of the state.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the formation of two “manufacturing workforce accelerators” in Yuma and Kingman.

The Democratic governor says the training programs, called Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will ensure residents in less urban areas benefit from the growing presence of manufacturing and technology companies.

One program will be anchored in Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in collaboration with Mohave Community College. It is slated to be up and running in 2025.

Arizona has become an epicenter of emerging technologies, which brings good-paying jobs in durable industries. We need to make sure our economic boom benefits Arizonans all across our state, and this program will do just that! https://t.co/jpcFzCUhf5 — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) June 29, 2023

Mohave Community College officials said in a joint news release that this will provide necessary resources to the region that has seen massive growth in manufacturing, transportation and mining.

The other accelerator will be at an expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center at Arizona Western College. It is expected to be operational next year.

Progressive Pipe, NUCOR Steel and General Motor Proving Grounds are some of the companies who will have a presence.

The Arizona Commerce Authority will oversee the operations.

The state is investing up to $30 million to create six of these accelerators.

