Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces rural manufacturing training initiative

Jun 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during the 2023 Arizona Workforce Summit on Friday, June 29, 2023. Hobbs an...

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during the 2023 Arizona Workforce Summit on Friday, June 29, 2023. (Twitter Photo/@azcommerce)

(Twitter Photo/@azcommerce)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is partnering with the manufacturing industry and local colleges to train potential workers in rural areas of the state.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the formation of two “manufacturing workforce accelerators” in Yuma and Kingman.

The Democratic governor says the training programs, called Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will ensure residents in less urban areas benefit from the growing presence of manufacturing and technology companies.

One program will be anchored in Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in collaboration with Mohave Community College. It is slated to be up and running in 2025.

Mohave Community College officials said in a joint news release that this will provide necessary resources to the region that has seen massive growth in manufacturing, transportation and mining.

RELATED STORIES

The other accelerator will be at an expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center at Arizona Western College. It is expected to be operational next year.

Progressive Pipe, NUCOR Steel and General Motor Proving Grounds are some of the companies who will have a presence.

The Arizona Commerce Authority will oversee the operations.

The state is investing up to $30 million to create six of these accelerators.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser and crime scene tape. A pedestrian was killed early Monday, ...

KTAR.com

Police investigating human remains found inside bag in Phoenix alley

Phoenix police are investigating dismembered human remains found inside a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. 

21 hours ago

Kamala Harris Arizona visit July 6, 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Arizona next week

Vice President Kamala Harris just announced she will visit Arizona on July 6. She plans to stop by Phoenix and the Gila River community.

21 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating after man found dead in north Phoenix gym jacuzzi

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a gym jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed on Wednesday night.

21 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Department, Google Maps photos)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix police offering reward after man found dead along canal bank

Phoenix police released surveillance cameras that show potential witnesses in an ongoing homicide case. Those with tips can get a reward.

21 hours ago

The city of Phoenix is creating a structured campground for people who are being cleared out of the...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix creating structured campground as part of Zone homeless encampment cleanup

The city of Phoenix is creating a structured campground for people who are being cleared out of the Zone homeless encampment but refuse to move to an indoor shelter.

21 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: A look back at the Yarnell Hill Fire with KTAR’s Jim Cross

In this special edition of Arizona’s News Roundup, Jim Cross sits down with Taylor Kinnerup for a 1-on-1 interview on the Yarnell Hill Fire.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces rural manufacturing training initiative