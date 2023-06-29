Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

Jun 29, 2023, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018, resolving the dispute about a week after he agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses.

The settlement filed in Independence County Circuit Court on Thursday did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement. Biden, who was determined to be the child’s father in 2020 following a DNA test, had sought to reduce his monthly child support from $20,000 a month.

Biden agreed as part of the order to give an unspecified number of his paintings to the child to keep or sell. Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, withdrew her motion for the child to have Biden’s last name. Under the agreement, the two also agreed to discuss providing a college education fund for the child within the next five years.

A trial had been set for next month in the child support case, and Biden faced a July 10 contempt hearing in Arkansas. Biden and Roberts reached the settlement on June 16, the same day he appeared in Little Rock to be deposed, according to Thursday’s filing.

Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in July to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him jail time. Under the agreement made public last week, Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge.

Attorneys for Biden and Roberts did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jacks...

Associated Press

US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires permission from state police for protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California

A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. The Associated Press on Thursday sat […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee court rules man who received clemency in Virginia still can’t register to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man who sought to register to vote in the state after receiving clemency for a crime committed decades ago in Virginia. Ernest Falls was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Virginia in 1986, according to court documents. He moved to Tennessee in 2018. In […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Last-minute revisions to North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions that take effect this weekend were signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper. The Democratic governor’s decision to act quickly on changes from the Republican-controlled legislature should minimize the immediate results from a pending legal challenge. Still, a federal judge might […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman