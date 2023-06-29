Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by FDA

Jun 29, 2023, 1:05 PM

This photo provided by BioMarin in June 2023 shows a vial and packaging for their drug Roctavian. U...

This photo provided by BioMarin in June 2023 shows a vial and packaging for their drug Roctavian. U.S. officials on Thursday, June 19, 2023 approved the drugmaker's gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, an infused treatment that can significantly reduce dangerous bleeding problems. (BioMarin via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(BioMarin via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials on Thursday approved drugmaker BioMarin’s gene therapy for the most common form of hemophilia, an infused treatment that can significantly reduce dangerous bleeding problems.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Roctavian for adult patients with severe cases of hemophilia A, the inherited blood-clotting disorder that can lead to bleeding after minor injuries or scrapes. It’s the first gene therapy for those patients.

The IV therapy is a long-awaited alternative to current treatments, including weekly doses of a protein needed to help blood clot. Some patients take a newer, longer-acting biotech drug that replaces the protein.

BioMarin said in a statement that the FDA approval was based on a three-year study showing a 50% reduction in annual bleeding incidents among 134 patients who received the treatment. Most patients continued to respond to the treatment beyond three years, without needing regular IV infusions, the company said.

BioMarin did not immediately announce the price. A similar gene therapy approved last year for hemophilia B was priced at $3.5 million, making it the most expensive one-time treatment of its kind.

Gene therapy developers have typically justified their prices by arguing that the treatments will ultimately lower health care costs by reducing the need for repeat procedures and care over many years.

Hemophilia is caused by mutations that prevent the production of proteins needed for blood clotting. Hemophilia A is the most severe variant of the condition, and some patients can experience spontaneous bleeding even without any injury. Left untreated, the condition can cause bleeding that seeps into joints and organs, including the brain.

Roctavian uses an inactivated virus, created in a lab, to deliver a replacement gene to the liver cells that produce the clotting protein. When the therapy is successful, patients can then produce the protein themselves. The label warns that rare, severe allergic reactions can occur.

Dr. Margaret Ragni called Roctavian “a major improvement in terms of reducing the burden of disease.” But she notes that many patients are comfortable with their current treatments and may be hesitant to try a new gene therapy.

“I think there’s a group that will want to do this, but patients need to hear what the risks and benefits are,” said Ragni, who treats patients at the Hemophilia Center of Western of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh.

BioMarin was among the first companies to begin testing an experimental gene therapy in patients more than six years ago.

The San Rafael, California-based company excluded patients with certain potentially complicating conditions, including liver disorders and resistance to the standard blood clotting protein, which often develops in some hemophilia patients. BioMarin’s president for research and development, Dr. Henry Fuchs, said the company is conducting studies in some of those excluded groups to see if they can safely receive the therapy.

Another key question is how long the therapy’s benefits last. BioMarin has followed the patients for more than three years and they continue to experience reduced bleeding. But levels of the clotting protein in the bloodstream fall over time, suggesting additional treatments may eventually be needed.

“Let’s make sure the expectation isn’t that this is taken one time, forever and it will work perfectly for the rest of your life,” Fuchs said, adding “at some point we’ll know a lot more about durability.”

Roctavian was approved in Europe last August, but the therapy has faced pushback from government health programs over its cost.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jacks...

Associated Press

US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires permission from state police for protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California

A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. The Associated Press on Thursday sat […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee court rules man who received clemency in Virginia still can’t register to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man who sought to register to vote in the state after receiving clemency for a crime committed decades ago in Virginia. Ernest Falls was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Virginia in 1986, according to court documents. He moved to Tennessee in 2018. In […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Last-minute revisions to North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions that take effect this weekend were signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper. The Democratic governor’s decision to act quickly on changes from the Republican-controlled legislature should minimize the immediate results from a pending legal challenge. Still, a federal judge might […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by FDA