Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts

Jun 29, 2023, 12:58 PM

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating...

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account as Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, looks on during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. , NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A tech industry trade group sued Arkansas on Thursday challenging a new state law that requires parental permission for minors to create social media accounts.

NetChoice, a group whose members include Facebook parent Meta, TikTok and Twitter, filed a federal lawsuit over the measure signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in April. The law requires social media companies to contract with third-party vendors to perform age verification checks on new users. The requirement is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

The lawsuit argues that the new requirement violates the constitutional rights of users and singles out types of speech that would be restricted.

“S.B. 396 imposes onerous obligations on ‘social media companies’ that severely burden both minors’ and adults’ First Amendment rights to speak, listen, and associate without government interference on the widely used online services that it covers,” the lawsuit said.

Arkansas’ law is similar to a first-in-the-nation restriction that was signed into law earlier this year in Utah. That law is not set to take effect until March 2024. NetChoice last year filed a lawsuit challenging a California law requiring tech companies to put kids’ safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally.

The law is being challenged as social media companies have faced increasing scrutiny over their platforms’ effect on teen mental health, one of the concerns Sanders cited as she pushed for the legislation.

Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that there is not enough evidence to show that new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms.

The state earlier this year filed lawsuits against Meta and TikTok, claiming the social media companies misled consumers about the safety of children on their platforms and the protection of users’ private data.

Arkansas’ restrictions would only apply to social media platforms that generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. It also wouldn’t apply to certain platforms, including LinkedIn, Google and YouTube.

The lawsuit says the distinctions the measure makes between types of platforms that must adhere to the age-verification requirement and those that don’t “make no sense in theory or in practice.”

Social media companies that knowingly violate the age verification requirement could face a $2,500 fine for each violation under the new law. The law also prohibits social media companies and third-party vendors from retaining users’ identifying information after they’ve been granted access to the social media site.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jacks...

Associated Press

US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires permission from state police for protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California

A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. The Associated Press on Thursday sat […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee court rules man who received clemency in Virginia still can’t register to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man who sought to register to vote in the state after receiving clemency for a crime committed decades ago in Virginia. Ernest Falls was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Virginia in 1986, according to court documents. He moved to Tennessee in 2018. In […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Last-minute revisions to North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions that take effect this weekend were signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper. The Democratic governor’s decision to act quickly on changes from the Republican-controlled legislature should minimize the immediate results from a pending legal challenge. Still, a federal judge might […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts