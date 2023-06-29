Close
Police investigating after man found dead in north Phoenix gym jacuzzi

Jun 29, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)

BY


PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a gym jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Life Time athletic club near 68th Street and Mayo Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

APS was able to shut off electricity to the building, but the man died at the scene.

No other information was available.

