Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Some things aren’t worth the second mortgage

Jul 4, 2023, 1:00 PM

person with pen gives person papers to sign...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My husband was recently told layoffs are about to happen at his company, and that it might be a good idea for him to start looking for another job. He has found a couple of good possibilities, but the jobs are located about 100 miles away. In preparation for a possible move, we spoke with a real estate agent who told us we’d have to remodel our kitchen to sell the house. We’ve got about $4,000 in savings, but the agent said remodeling would take between $2,500 and $3,000. Should we get a second mortgage to pay for the work?

Natalie

Dear Natalie,

For starters, I’d suggest cutting expenses any way you can, living on a strict budget and saving as much cash as possible. But taking out a second mortgage? No! You don’t want that hanging over your heads.

You might want to get another opinion on the kitchen remodel, too. Sure, a new kitchen would be nice, but would it be a make-or-break kind of thing if you decide to sell your home? Probably not, unless it’s in really terrible shape right now. Regardless, there’s no way I’d go into debt to make this happen. I mean, your house isn’t even on the market yet. There’s no reason to fix up a house that’s not for sale, especially when you’ve got just $4,000 to your names.

My advice is to wait and see how the whole job situation plays out before you make any big decisions. Then if you end up selling the house and moving, you might take $500 or so from savings to freshen up the kitchen a little bit.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

debt papers bills on the table...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Be smart about paying off debt

When considering which strategic moves to make to pay off debts, it's probably best to think long-term, Dave Ramsey explains.

4 days ago

person handing another person their credit card...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: You will always pay more with credit cards

Credit cards can be tempting, but truth is, you'll spend more by using credit compared to when you just use your debit card or cash.

8 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Put your money where your house is

The shortest distance between where you are and your first $1 million to $5 million in net worth is getting your house paid off.

15 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Buckle down and pull yourself out of your financial mess

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. When you find yourself in a financial mess, here are tips for how to pull yourself out.

22 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket with single stocks

There's a lot to consider when investing, but it's probably not best to put all of your eggs in one basket, Dave Ramsey says.

29 days ago

Follow @DaveRamsey...

Sponsored Content by Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Dave Ramsey says: Some things aren’t worth the second mortgage