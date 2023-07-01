Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Be smart about paying off debt

Jul 1, 2023, 6:30 AM

debt papers bills on the table...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

Should I cash in my 401(k) to pay off my car? I have just enough in the account to pay off the car and free up money in my budget.

Marina

Dear Marina,

If I were in your shoes, and I could pay off the car in 18 months or less, I’d live on rice and beans—plus a very strict monthly budget—and just push through until that car payment was out of my life. If that wasn’t realistic, then I’d take out ads online and in the local paper, and sell the car as fast as possible.

Cashing out your retirement plan to make this happen isn’t a good idea. I love that you want to get rid of your car payment, but if you use your 401(k) they’ll charge you a 10% penalty, plus your tax rate. That means you’ll lose anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of it to the government.

I don’t know about you, Marina, but I think those guys get way too much of our money already!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

person handing another person their credit card...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: You will always pay more with credit cards

Credit cards can be tempting, but truth is, you'll spend more by using credit compared to when you just use your debit card or cash.

4 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Put your money where your house is

The shortest distance between where you are and your first $1 million to $5 million in net worth is getting your house paid off.

11 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Buckle down and pull yourself out of your financial mess

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. When you find yourself in a financial mess, here are tips for how to pull yourself out.

18 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket with single stocks

There's a lot to consider when investing, but it's probably not best to put all of your eggs in one basket, Dave Ramsey says.

25 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: It’s not a joint venture, it’s a marriage

A marriage isn't a business partnership, and it definitely shouldn't feel that way either. Here's how to attack finances together.

1 month ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: When the financial drama queen comes out, relax

Everyone has a financial drama queen living in their head, but the sooner you come to terms with it, the easier dealing with stress will be.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Dave Ramsey says: Be smart about paying off debt