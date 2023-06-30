PHOENIX – The mayor of Arizona’s largest city was selected to lead the governing board of the Valley’s regional transportation planning agency for the next year.

The Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council elected new officers during its annual meeting Wednesday, picking Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as chair.

The Regional Council is a 32-member board that serves as MAG’s policy-making body. MAG is a intergovernmental agency with representatives from 27 metro Phoenix cities and towns, three Native nations, Maricopa County, portions of Pinal County and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Gallego, who takes the gavel from Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise, said her top priority is to extend the Proposition 400 transportation tax, which needs voter approval.

“Our transportation legacy is one that demonstrates the care we take in data-driven and community-endorsed decisions,” she said in a press release. “We are confident that if provided the opportunity, voters will weigh in and support our transportation plan and that our region will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable transportation system.”

Gallego said she’ll also focus on issues such as pollution, homelessness and domestic violence.

Who are the other MAG Regional Council officers?

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke was elected as the vice chair during Wednesday’s meeting, and El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo was picked to be treasurer.

Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn, Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson and Mesa Mayor John Giles were selected to serve as at-large members.

The new officers will serve one-year terms.

