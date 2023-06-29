Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak

Jun 29, 2023, 11:59 AM

FILE - An ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign is displayed at the Colville-Delta 5, more commonly known...

FILE - An ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign is displayed at the Colville-Delta 5, more commonly known as CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope, Feb. 9, 2016. ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company's Alpine field on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope in 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company’s Alpine field on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope last year.

An investigation by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission found the company violated several provisions of state law during missteps leading up to the leak and during the response, according to a proposed enforcement notice that was released Wednesday. The commission oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

ConocoPhillips is reviewing the commission’s findings, said Rebecca Boys, a company spokesperson.

ConocoPhillips has 15 days to challenge the fine, a standard part of the process, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

There were no reports of injuries during the gas leak, which was first discovered on March 4, 2022 and resulted in about 7.2 million cubic feet (216,000 cubic meters) of natural gas being released into the atmosphere over several days and surfacing at multiple areas of a drill pad. Days after the leak began, the company rerouted much of the escaping gas to a gas processing facility, but small amounts leaked intermittently for weeks.

About 300 workers were temporarily removed from the site amid the leak, which also raised concerns with residents in the nearby village of Nuiqsut. The leak also halted oil production from the drill site.

Commission Chair Brett Huber said the proposed civil penalty follows the agency’s investigation and a hearing during which the agency heard from company officials. The company “was at all times cooperative” and voluntarily implemented new policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future, Huber said.

Most of the proposed fine, $760,000, is associated with a failure to install cement around a portion of the waste disposal well where the blowout occurred. Cement could have confined gas from a shallow underground zone to the wellbore, preventing widespread release of gas, the enforcement action indicates.

Boys said ConocoPhillips remains committed to working with the agency “and to implementing our learnings into our future projects and operations. We recognize that it’s a privilege to operate on the North Slope and in Alaska.”

The company separately is seeking to develop the huge Willow oil project on the North Slope. The project was approved by the Biden administration earlier this year but faces legal challenges from opponents.

Lois Epstein, who owns LNE Engineering and Policy and provides consulting services to conservation groups and tribes, said she hopes the commission strengthens regulations to ensure that improvements made by ConocoPhillips to prevent future incidents apply to other companies as well.

The need for proper identification of potentially dangerous gas zones and proper protections with cementing are critical, as is making sure that procedures are properly followed when fluids are pumped into wells and pressure limits are exceeded, she said.

The agency notice was signed by Huber and commissioner Jessie Chmielowski. Commissioner Greg Wilson, a longtime former ConocoPhillips geologist appointed to the commission last fall, recused himself from the proceedings.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also is investigating the incident, according to the commission’s notice.

United States News

Associated Press

Federal judge throws out lawsuit filed by chess star over cheating allegations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old chess grandmaster who alleged his career was ruined by allegations that he had cheated. Last year, Hans Niemann sued former world champion Magnus Carlsen and the online chess organization Chess.com. He was seeking $100 million in damages for slander and libel. […]

15 hours ago

Lee Guidry fishes for catfish from under an umbrella at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, La., on Tuesda...

Associated Press

Here’s how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — the South. And the official end of summer is still months away. Here’s a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe in the punishing temperatures as the latest heat wave ravaging the country spreads east. WHY IS EXTREME HEAT DANGEROUS? Heat kills more Americans than any other weather event, […]

15 hours ago

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Cou...

Associated Press

In the Supreme Court chamber, the subject was race, the mood was somber, the criticism harsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the Supreme Court ruling striking down race-based admissions in higher education, but it was the three justices who make the court the most diverse in its 233-year history who marked the stark, embittered battle lines over affirmative action. It was a moment heavy with history and emotion. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims by columnist

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist were rejected Thursday by a federal judge. The writer, E. Jean Carroll, can continue owes her at least $10 million in damages for comments he made before […]

15 hours ago

Parade participants carrying signs opposing Gov. Ron DeSantis during the St. Pete Pride Parade alon...

Associated Press

Florida agency appeals ruling blocking anti-drag show law

Days after a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows, the state has appealed that decision. The Florida agency that regulates businesses asked the judge who ruled against it last week to allow the law’s enforcement while its appeal is pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma...

Associated Press

Federal court rules tribal citizen not subject to Tulsa traffic ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa lacks the jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American man cited by police for speeding because the city is located within the boundaries of an Indian reservation, a federal appeals court ruled. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision on Wednesday, rejecting the city’s argument that the Curtis […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak