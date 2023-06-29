Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Advanced Screening: Oppenheimer

Jun 29, 2023, 9:32 AM | Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 8:34 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Register below to win tickets to the advanced screening of OPPENHEIMER in IMAX at Harkins Arizona Mills

Synopsis: Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Contests

...

Promotions

Gaydos & Chad Food Bank Fridays

Hunger is one of the greatest threats to our community. But you can help! Join KTAR's Gaydos and Chad in their fundraising efforts for St. Mary's Food Bank. Every dollar you donate provides enough food for 5 meals. Together, we can ease hunger in Arizona. Please consider making your donation today.

12 days ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

15 days ago

...

Promotions

Vitalant Blood Drive

Help Arizona patients declare independence from summer blood shortages by donating at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Going into the holiday, blood supplies are critically low. Vitalant will be at the Tempe Center for the Arts on this Sunday, 7am – 1pm. In appreciation for giving blood, all donors will be thanked with a voucher for a free Whataburger and will receive Vitalant’s exclusive summer cooler. One lucky Saving Arizona donor will even be drawn as one of the 10 finalists for a 2023 VW Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen dealers!

16 days ago

...

Promotions

John Oliver Live

Register for your chance to see comedian John Oliver at Arizona Financial Theatre, July 24th

17 days ago

...

Promotions

Honor Our Heroes

Nominate a Veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade!

18 days ago

...

Promotions

Foreigner Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy

Enter for a chance to win tickets to see Foreigner on their Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy at Talking Stick Resort Ampitheater on August 20th!

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Advanced Screening: Oppenheimer