Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Jun 29, 2023, 8:38 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

United States News

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Cou...

Associated Press

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor.

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tue...

Associated Press

Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shane’s Illinois farm got a nice soaking on May 8, shortly after he planted his corn crop. Since then, rain has been hard to come by. Plenty of storms have ventured close only to fizzle out before making it to Shane’s 200-acre spread near Peoria. “It comes across the Mississippi […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers on June 14, 2010, in G...

Associated Press

Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi district attorney has resigned after more than 30 years on the job, during which he prosecuted a Black man six times in the shooting deaths of four people and excluded Black people from juries in a practice that led the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the man’s conviction […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors drop Varsity Blues charges against 2 parents after appeals court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two parents whose convictions in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal were overturned by an appeals court, prosecutors said Thursday. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May tossed all the convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction of another parent, John Wilson. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, sta...

Associated Press

Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday used the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations. In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2...

Associated Press

Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Long-sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and will protect students who report it. It will […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store