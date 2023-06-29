Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

Jun 29, 2023, 7:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Long-sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday.

The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and will protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people who are required to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

“These long overdue measures will protect and empower sexual assault survivors, prevent others from being victimized, and hold offenders accountable,” Angela Povilaitis, a lead prosecutor in the Nassar trials, said in a statement.

Nassar, a former sports doctor, is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

Under the legislation signed by Whitmer, individuals who use their professional authority over another person to prevent the reporting of crimes could be charged with a misdemeanor. It would also prohibit a public school from expelling or suspending a student for more than 10 days for an action the student took arising from a sexual assault.

A disciplinary subcommittee would also be created that could revoke the license of an health professional convicted of sexual contact or penetration under the pretext of medical treatment.

The legislation will go into effect in September, having already received bipartisan support in the Michigan House and Senate.

Additional Nassar-inspired legislation, including a bill requiring parental consent and an additional health professional to be present during certain exams of minors, has already passed the Legislature and will soon be signed by Whitmer, according to the governor’s office.

Michigan lawmakers are hoping the movement on Nassar-inspired measures continues after many bills stalled for years in the Legislature. This year, Democrats took control of all levels of state government for the first time in decades.

Earlier this month, legislation to significantly expand the civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims was introduced in the state House. It would also bar government entities from using the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of an accused’s prior sexual misconduct and failed to intervene.

The civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims in Michigan is currently the age of 28. Increasing — or eliminating — the age limit would allow victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan and others more time to sue.

Tad DeLuca, a whistleblower whose letter to the University of Michigan athletic director sparked an investigation into Anderson, told lawmakers about the importance of eliminating the statute of limitations for sex abuse victims.

“It took me more than four decades — 45-and-a-half years to be exact — to understand that I was sexually abused and raped under the guise of medical treatment,” said DeLuca.

Anderson died in 2008. The university agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who said they were victims.

United States News

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker is attacked after attending Muslim prayer service

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker was attacked as she left a Muslim prayer service, and a fellow worshiper chased and held the man until police arrived, authorities said. Rep. Mayram Khan was with her sister and her children Wednesday morning outside the XL Center, an arena in downtown Hartford, where they had […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump’s media company public

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men were arrested Thursday and charged with illegally making over $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that a special purpose acquisition corporation was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public. The charges were outlined in an indictment unsealed in […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian Defe...

Associated Press

After last weekend’s abortive rebellion in Russia, the fate of some top generals is unknown

Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir […]

8 hours ago

ON HOLD TO GO WITH RUSSIA BELARUS WAGNER STORY FILE Members of the Wagner Group military company gu...

Associated Press

Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat

As life in Russia returned to normal after an armed rebellion by a mercenary group, tensions were rising in and around its neighbor Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters were settling in. Moving to Belarus was part of the deal the Kremlin struck with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Activists demonstrate as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that coul...

Associated Press

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Israel's President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocau...

Associated Press

Israel’s President Herzog will address Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its statehood

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on July 19 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood and to reaffirm his nation’s special relationship with the United States, congressional leaders announced on Thursday. “The world is better off when America and Israel work together,” said the annoucement […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor