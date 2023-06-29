Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Connecticut lawmaker is attacked after attending Muslim prayer service

Jun 29, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker was attacked as she left a Muslim prayer service, and a fellow worshiper chased and held the man until police arrived, authorities said.

Rep. Mayram Khan was with her sister and her children Wednesday morning outside the XL Center, an arena in downtown Hartford, where they had attended the service, along with about 4,000 other people, marking Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca.

The man made obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her and threw her to the ground, said Farhan Memon, the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, was detained by another worshiper until police came. He was charged with assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police. It isn’t yet clear whether he knew Khan was a legislator. Police said more charges could be filed.

Desmond was being held Thursday while awaiting arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

“We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations,” Memon said in a statement. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity.”

Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, became the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House when she won a special election for the seat in March 2022. She did not immediately return phone calls and email messages Thursday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he was at the same prayer service and was troubled after learning of the attack and “deeply sorry for what she and her family experienced today, on what should have been a day of joy and celebration.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also offered his support.

“It is disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked by peaceful prayer,” Lamont said in statement.

United States News

FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, sta...

Associated Press

Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday used the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations. In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2...

Associated Press

Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Long-sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and will protect students who report it. It will […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump’s media company public

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men were arrested Thursday and charged with illegally making more than $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public. The charges were outlined in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian Defe...

Associated Press

After last weekend’s abortive rebellion in Russia, the fate of some top generals is unknown

Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir […]

8 hours ago

ON HOLD TO GO WITH RUSSIA BELARUS WAGNER STORY FILE Members of the Wagner Group military company gu...

Associated Press

Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat

As life in Russia returned to normal after an armed rebellion by a mercenary group, tensions were rising in and around its neighbor Belarus, where the exiled leader of the force and some of its fighters were settling in. Moving to Belarus was part of the deal the Kremlin struck with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Activists demonstrate as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that coul...

Associated Press

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Connecticut lawmaker is attacked after attending Muslim prayer service