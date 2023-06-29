Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship

Jun 29, 2023, 6:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A team of Italian researchers expects to reach the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.

The flight is scheduled to launch from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, with two Italian Air Force officers and an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy focusing on a series of microgravity experiments during their few minutes of weightless.

One will wear a special suit that measures biometric data and physiological responses while another will conduct tests using sensors to track heart rate, brain function and other metrics while in microgravity. The third will be studying how certain liquids and solids mix in that very weak gravity.

Virgin Galactic will be live-streaming the flight on its website.

Next up for Virgin Galactic will be the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance at weightlessness and to see the curvature of the Earth. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August and will be scheduled monthly, the space tourism company said.

Virgin Galactic has been working for years to send paying passengers on short space trips and in 2021 finally won the federal government’s approval. The company completed its final test fight in May.

The Italian research flight was initially scheduled for the fall of 2021 but Virgin Galactic at the time said it was forced to push back its timeline due to a potential defect in a component used in its flight control system. Then the company spent months upgrading its rocket ship before resuming testing in early 2023.

After reaching an altitude of nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Virgin Galactic’s space plane is released from a carrier aircraft and drops for a moment before igniting its rocket motor. The rocket shuts off once it reaches space, leaving passengers weight before the ship then glides back to the runway at Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic has sold about 800 tickets over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each. Tickets now cost $450,000 per person.

The company said early fliers have already received their seat assignments.

United States News

Associated Press

Helicopter crew rescues firefighters stranded when rescue boat goes over falls

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall, but a state police helicopter crew was eventually able to bring the pair to safety. No injuries were reported in either of Wednesday’s rescues in the Passaic River, authorities […]

7 hours ago

FILE - A sign is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June...

Associated Press

After a raucous first half of 2023, Wall Street is still wondering if recession is in the cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Halfway into 2023, little on Wall Street has gone according to plan. Earlier this year, many investors thought the U.S. economy would be falling into a recession by now, the Federal Reserve would have to start cutting interest rates and a strong economic recovery for China would provide a cushion for […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana state trooper struck and killed by fleeing vehicle, officials say

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle being chased by police in suburban Indianapolis, officials said. Trooper Aaron Smith was hit about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday while trying to place stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield, state police said. Smith, 33, […]

7 hours ago

Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, i...

Associated Press

US economic growth last quarter is revised up to a 2% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years, the government said Thursday in a sharp upgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 1.3% annual rate last quarter. […]

7 hours ago

In this June 11, 2023 photo provided by the Campaign for Lexi Reese, Lexi Reese poses for a photo i...

Associated Press

Former Google executive enters 2024 US Senate race to succeed California’s Feinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former tech executive Lexi Reese announced Thursday that she is entering California’s 2024 U.S. Senate contest, adding another Democrat to a growing field of candidates that already includes several members of Congress. The Google and Facebook veteran enters the contest to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein as a virtual unknown […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture addresses a gathering at Fresh Start Food Hub & M...

Associated Press

$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The USDA grants are the latest in meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas. “While American farmers and ranchers have been […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship