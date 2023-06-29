Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Indiana state trooper struck and killed by fleeing vehicle, officials say

Jun 29, 2023, 6:02 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle being chased by police in suburban Indianapolis, officials said.

Trooper Aaron Smith was hit about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday while trying to place stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield, state police said. Smith, 33, of Franklin, died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Three people from the vehicle were treated at Indianapolis hospitals for injuries. Two young men were jailed — an 18-year-old suspected of driving the car on a preliminary murder charge and a 19-year-old on a preliminary auto theft charge, state police said. A 15-year-old girl with them in the car was listed as a missing person from Missouri and will be turned over to authorities there.

State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said investigators would be reviewing dashcam and body camera video of the crash. The Hendricks County prosecutor will decide on criminal charges from the chase and the death of Smith, who is survived by his wife.

Carter said he remembered Smith from when he went through police recruit training in 2018, calling him “a shining star within the state police.”

United States News

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Cou...

Associated Press

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor.

10 hours ago

This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tue...

Associated Press

Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shane’s Illinois farm got a nice soaking on May 8, shortly after he planted his corn crop. Since then, rain has been hard to come by. Plenty of storms have ventured close only to fizzle out before making it to Shane’s 200-acre spread near Peoria. “It comes across the Mississippi […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers on June 14, 2010, in G...

Associated Press

Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi district attorney has resigned after more than 30 years on the job, during which he prosecuted a Black man six times in the shooting deaths of four people and excluded Black people from juries in a practice that led the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the man’s conviction […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors drop Varsity Blues charges against 2 parents after appeals court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two parents whose convictions in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal were overturned by an appeals court, prosecutors said Thursday. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May tossed all the convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction of another parent, John Wilson. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said. Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, sta...

Associated Press

Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday used the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations. In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Indiana state trooper struck and killed by fleeing vehicle, officials say