Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally shot by police in Phoenix after wielding replica gun

Jun 29, 2023, 7:00 AM

crime scene tape across gate...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Phoenix police fatally shot a suspect Wednesday night after he allegedly wielded what turned out to be a replica gun, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers attempted to detain 26-year-old Juan Reynoso, he resisted and took off running, police said.

After a short pursuit, Reynoso stopped running and allegedly pulled out a gun.

RELATED STORIES

“An officer gave police commands for the man to drop the gun. This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred. Two officers fired their service weapon,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

“The suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.”

Police said Reynoso’s gun was later determined to be a replica.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sign warning about heat at Phoenix hiking trail...

Taylor Tasler

Arizona burn center sees rise in injuries due to extreme heat

Arizona's only burn center has seen a rise in the number of people being admitted for contact burn injuries over the past three years.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center, left, Getty ...

Danny Shapiro

Grandfather remembers fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots crew on 10-year anniversary

Lew Theokas remembers the last time he spoke with his firefighter grandson, Garret Zuppiger, who was one of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

7 hours ago

Photo of gavel....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale man sentenced to prison for role in $23.4 million music royalty fraud scheme

A Scottsdale man was sentenced to 70 months in prison Monday for his role his part in one of the largest music royalty fraud schemes.

7 hours ago

Firefighters work to battle the Diamond Fire. The state of Arizona’s request for funding from FEM...

Brandon Gray

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in northern Arizona

Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect Thursday in northern Arizona, according to The Department of Forestry and Fire Management. 

7 hours ago

A photo of Glendale City Hall....

Brandon Gray

Glendale and Maricopa County partner to build affordable housing in the city

A new project in Glendale will add 790 multi-family affordable rental units that will serve 1,465 people a year.

1 day ago

A photo of Oak Flat Campground in Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona’s Oak Flat is sacred land to some Native Americans, but it’s endangered by a plan for a mine

Azee Romero climbed barefoot on the wrinkled trunk of the massive Emory oak tree at the center of the Oak Flat Campground.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Man fatally shot by police in Phoenix after wielding replica gun