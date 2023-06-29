Man fatally shot by police in Phoenix after wielding replica gun

PHOENIX — Phoenix police fatally shot a suspect Wednesday night after he allegedly wielded what turned out to be a replica gun, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers attempted to detain 26-year-old Juan Reynoso, he resisted and took off running, police said.

After a short pursuit, Reynoso stopped running and allegedly pulled out a gun.

“An officer gave police commands for the man to drop the gun. This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred. Two officers fired their service weapon,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

“The suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.”

Police said Reynoso’s gun was later determined to be a replica.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

