Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake

Jun 28, 2023, 10:19 PM

FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Dieg...

FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.

As of this week, almost 160 challenges had been filed through two programs the U.S. Census Bureau started to give governments opportunities to appeal their population totals. Those 2020 census figures help determine how $2.8 trillion in federal government spending is distributed each year.

Some cities like Brookhaven, Georgia, found out this month that their challenge was successful. Officials in the city of more than 57,000 residents in metro Atlanta said new parcels were annexed in late 2019 but the 1,200 residents living in them weren’t counted toward the city’s figures during the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident, which started three months later.

The U.S. Census Bureau conceded the error, a victory Brookhaven city officials estimate will be worth $10 million in funding streams over this decade.

“This final action ensures that all of Brookhaven’s residents were indeed counted as our own,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said two weeks ago after receiving a letter from Census Bureau Director Robert Santos confirming the numbers were being revised.

Dozens of other cities like Las Vegas still have their cases pending. Officials in Nevada’s largest city, with more than 656,000 residents, believe the census missed two homeless shelters with under 1,000 residents during the count.

Group quarters — including homeless shelters, dorms and prisons — were among the most difficult to count as campuses closed and prisons and nursing homes were locked down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with the start of the 2020 census. The Census Bureau created a separate program to handle these challenges.

Other cities, like Milwaukee, are still awaiting an answer despite filing their challenges many months ago. Milwaukee officials in a challenge filed last December said 16,500 residents were overlooked in houses and apartments, primarily in communities of color. The 2020 census put Wisconsin’s largest city at 577,222 residents, down about 3% from 2010.

City spokesperson Jonathan Fera said in an email that there was “no frustration” surrounding the delay and that “Milwaukee will continue to await a response from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Milwaukee succeeded with another, separate claim that more than 800 jail inmates were missed, part of a challenge organized with other Wisconsin municipalities.

While any changes to the numbers after a successful challenge will be applied to population estimates used for the rest of the decade in determining federal funding, they can’t be used to change how many congressional seats each state was allotted during the apportionment process nor for the data used for redrawing political districts.

A final tally on the success of challenges won’t be known for several months because of the pending cases. The 2020 census put the U.S. population at 331.4 million residents.

“It will take several months to complete processing and to notify those who have submitted” a challenge, the Census Bureau said Wednesday.

Challenges to 2020 census numbers were less frequent than the nearly 250 requests made for 2010 census figures — a surprise given the hurdles the most recent count faced.

The 2020 census was one of the most difficult in recent memory. Its start coincided with the U.S. spread of the coronavirus in spring 2020, but census-takers during the home-visits phase also contended with wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the Gulf Coast. Some advocates also believe the Trump administration’s failed efforts to add a citizenship question and keep people in the U.S. illegally from being counted for apportionment dissuaded some from participating.

Some cities waited until the last minute to ask for a review of their numbers. Marquette, Michigan, located on the shores of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula, filed a challenge that only was received by the Census Bureau on Monday. Officials in the city of more than 20,700 residents believe 1,000 students living in dorms and other student housing at Northern Michigan University were missed, an oversight that could cost the city $70,000 in state revenue sharing.

“We watched the process play out in other places and chose to take advantage of it when we did,” said Sean Hobbins, assistant city manager. “It wasn’t like we were trying to run up against the deadline.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

United States News

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon watches lawmakers debate a bill in the state Capitol in ...

Associated Press

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is stepping down. He’s not happy about how it happened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Until Monday, only two politicians had lasted at least seven years as speaker of the California Assembly: A U.S. Navy veteran who was so powerful that people called him “Big daddy;” and a lawyer who was so confident he nicknamed himself the “Ayatollah.” Now, joining Jesse Unruh and Willie Brown is […]

1 day ago

Carrie Haisley, chief of emergency services and the multimedia branch for the National Weather Serv...

Associated Press

How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as longtime program goes off air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Before Morris Nashoanak heads out for days in search of bearded seals, beluga whales or salmon, he catches the weather on TV. But it’s not the weather segment from a local TV station — there isn’t one. Instead, it’s a program designed for those living in rural and largely roadless Alaska, […]

1 day ago

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oak...

Associated Press

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, […]

1 day ago

FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations ...

Associated Press

California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation slavery reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday with the official submission of a report two years in the making, one that documents the state’s role in perpetuating discrimination against Black residents and suggests dozens of ways to atone. The report heads to lawmakers who will be […]

1 day ago

These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the win...

Associated Press

Here’s why you better get used to a smoky stubborn summer in much of America

The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from already proven deadly, forecasters say. And then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East. That’s because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that’s responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are showing signs of […]

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Lunc...

Associated Press

Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly —- according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump, down […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake