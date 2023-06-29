Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in northern Arizona

Jun 29, 2023, 4:05 AM

Firefighters work to battle the Diamond Fire. The state of Arizona’s request for funding from FEM...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX –Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday in northern Arizona, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

DFFM said dry and hot weather prompted them to implement the restrictions throughout the high country out of firefighter and public safety.

Forecasted fire weather, including dry conditions, hot temperatures plus increasing fire activity warrant restrictions, the according to a press release.

The restrictions will go into effect on State Trust lands within Apache, Navajo and Yavapai counties, according to a press release. State Trust lands within Coconino County and south of the Grand Canyon will also be under restriction. All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.  Also, all state parks outside incorporated municipalities and all Department of Transportation, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies are also under restriction, according to DFFM

State parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.

Stage 1 restrictions are currently in place on state trust lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal and Yuma counties.

What are Stage 1 fire restrictions?

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include devices solely fielded by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off and they can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
  • Smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, an improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials.
  • Fireworks or other incendiary devices are prohibited.
  • Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame is prohibited.

What are the exemptions?

Exemptions include any federal, state or law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization in the performance of an official duty and all land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance, the press release stated.

DFFM said all exemptions to the restrictions must be approved by the state forester.

