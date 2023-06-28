Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Relatives of man who died during admission to psychiatric hospital seek federal investigation

Jun 28, 2023, 4:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a Virginia man who died of asphyxiation after he was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In letter to federal officials that was dated June 26 and made public Wednesday, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Virginia attorney Mark Krudys said the state prosecutor’s office that brought second-degree murder charges against sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers does not have the staff or resources to prosecute the case adequately.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital. Video from the hospital showed Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff attempting to restrain Otieno — who was in handcuffs and leg shackles — for about 20 minutes. For most of that time, Otieno was on the floor being held down by a group that at one point appeared to include 10 people.

Seven deputies and three hospital workers were charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death. Former Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, whose resignation became effective last week, dropped charges against two of the workers just before her departure.

The family of Otieno, who was Black, has said he was brutally mistreated during a mental health crisis, both at the hospital and while in law enforcement custody for several days before that.

In their letter, lawyers for Otieno’s family said Baskervill’s resignation leaves just two recently hired prosecutors to handle the case as well as all other state prosecutions in the county.

“In our opinion, the newly appointed (Commonwealth’s Attorney) and his similarly new, small staff — with an ample caseload apart from the indictment of Mr. Otieno’s killers — are not adequately prepared to prosecute the eight defendants, all of whom have separate, experienced counsel,” Crump and Krudys wrote.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to comment. The Justice Department and the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Crump and Krudys also said in their letter that federal civil rights laws prohibiting the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers “are the appropriate vehicle” to address the defendants’ conduct.

“This matter, which implicates important concerns regarding the treatment of the mentally ill, has garnered significant community attention and deserves the thoroughness and competence that can only be dispatched by DOJ agents, AUSAs, and other DOJ employees,” the lawyers wrote.

Krudys said in a phone interview that they are not asking state prosecutors to step aside from the case completely. They want the Dinwiddie Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to prosecute the state murder charges and the Justice Department to bring an excessive force claim, he said.

An autopsy conducted by the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was asphyxia, while the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

During court hearings and in statements, attorneys for several of the defendants have said Otieno was combative and the deputies were trying to restrain him.

United States News

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimor...

Associated Press

Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court after he was released from prison. The court scheduled legal brief deadlines for August and oral arguments for Oct. 5. The court also said […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi farms pay overdue wages for favoring immigrants over local Black workers, agency says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forty-four farms in Mississippi exploited local Black workers by paying higher wages to immigrants who were in the United States on temporary work visas, the U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday. The department announced it completed investigations that it began last year in the rural flatlands of the Mississippi Delta, one of […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers ...

Associated Press

Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday. Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bas...

Associated Press

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday denied a new trial request from longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Victims of gynecologist convicted of sex crimes urge judge to impose maximum prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven victims of a gynecologist who practiced at prestigious New York hospitals before he was convicted of sexually abusing women over several decades made emotional statements about their continuing pain as they asked a federal judge Wednesday to keep him behind bars as long as possible. Many of the women spoke […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric...

Associated Press

Utah woman accused of killing husband before writing book about grief sued for over $13 million

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and now stands accused of his fatal poisoning was filed Tuesday, seeking over $13 million in damages for alleged financial wrongdoing before and after his death. The lawsuit was filed against […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Relatives of man who died during admission to psychiatric hospital seek federal investigation