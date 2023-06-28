Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP

Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit

Jun 28, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Photo of scales and gavel....

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state budget item giving $15.3 million to a rodeo in Prescott has spurred a lawsuit by two city residents and a legal rights group who claim the Arizona Constitution bans such spending.

Howard Mechanic and retired Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Ralph Hess filed the lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court last week with help from the nonpartisan legal advocacy group Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, The Arizona Republic reported.

RELATED STORIES

Lawyers for Attorney General Kris Mayes and Treasurer Kimberly Yee in court Tuesday agreed to halt the spending until the lawsuit’s resolution.

The lawsuit says the planned payout would violate the law and that Mechanic and Hess — as taxpayers — will suffer a financial loss by sharing in the “burden for replenishing … wrongful and illegal expenditures.”

The payment is in conflict with of the state constitution’s gift clause, which bars government entities from giving money to private companies or people without direct benefits to taxpayers, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the state failed to meet the two basic criteria of the gift clause: A gift must serve a public purpose, and the state must account for the gift’s direct benefits to the state.

The budget item also would violate the constitution’s directive that when spending doesn’t go to state agencies, public schools or to pay down state debt, lawmakers must list its purpose in a separate bill, according to the suit.

State Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, who helped direct the funds to the rodeo, said legislative attorneys OK’d the expenditure.

Spokespeople for both the Senate and House, which approved the budget before Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it, agreed, saying all budget expenditures were checked for possible gift clause violations.

Nguyen declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Danny Adelman, executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, told The Arizona Republic earlier this month that the center saw the rodeo payment as potentially problematic.

“These are important provisions to protect taxpayers,” he told the newspaper this week. “It’s important that they’re complied with.”

The subsidy was one of a list of cash giveaways included in the $17.8 billion state budget signed into law by the Democratic governor last month after private negotiations with Republican legislative leaders. Democratic and Republican lawmakers were allowed to divide $2.5 billion in surplus money for their priorities, a plan meant to encourage bipartisan support for the budget.

The rodeo money was an unwanted surprise for some Prescott-area residents, who had already questioned the rodeo’s expansion plans. The money would accelerate those plans, which opponents think could disturb residents with more traffic and noise.

Nguyen said he believes that enhancing the long-running rodeo — billed as the “world’s oldest” — would boost tax revenue and tourism in the northern Arizona city.

Ron Owsley, president of the nonprofit that operates the rodeo, has said the money would go to renovations that would bring a return to the state’s investment. He confirmed, however, that no written contracts or promises of benefits were linked to receiving the money.

A finding that the rodeo handout violates the gift and appropriations laws could affect other budget items including $1 million to horse-racing track Turf Paradise, $10 million for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, and $5.6 million for the nonprofit Lowell Observatory.

“We expect to win the case, but we also expect that there would be long-term, positive effects in reducing the number of gifts that the state has been giving out,” Mechanic said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

AP

Photo of Supreme Court courthouse building...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections, rejecting arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president.

2 days ago

Photo of 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump....

Associated Press

Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.

2 days ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Co...

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.

3 days ago

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host...

Associated Press

Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Russian war correspondents who cover ...

Associated Press

Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia’s enemies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as “traitors” who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies.

3 days ago

FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan ...

Associated Press

US Navy: Hefty salvage system not required in probe of fatal Titan implosion

The U.S. Navy said that it won't be using a large piece of salvage equipment that it had deployed to the effort to retrieve the Titan.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit