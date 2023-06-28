Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no

Jun 28, 2023, 3:11 PM

FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bas...

FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas, Oct. 13, 2017. An appeals court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for longtime Texas death row inmate Reed, whose supporters say evidence has long raised doubts about his guilt. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday denied a new trial request from longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made by Reed, including that he’s not guilty.

Despite the ruling, Reed’s execution is not expected anytime soon. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that he should have a chance to argue for testing of crime-scene evidence that he says will exonerate him. The following month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ordered that additional legal briefs be filed on whether Reed should be granted additional DNA testing.

Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say he raped and strangled Stites as she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin.

“In sum, Reed has failed to make an affirmative, persuasive showing that, likelier than not, he is innocent of Stacey Stites’s murder,” the Texas appeals court wrote in its 129-page ruling Wednesday.

Jane Pucher, an attorney with the Innocence Project, which is representing Reed, criticized the appeals court’s ruling.

“Mr. Reed’s conviction and death sentence violates the most central tenets of our Constitution and cannot stand,” Pucher said in a written statement. “We will continue to fight for Mr. Reed’s freedom and bring him home to his family.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office, which argued the case on behalf of the state during the appeals process, didn’t return an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Reed, 55, has long maintained that Stites’ fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, was the real killer. Reed says Fennell was angry because Stites, who was white, was having an affair with Reed, who is black. Fennell, who served time for sexual assault and was released from prison in 2018, has denied killing Stites. Reed’s attorneys have also accused prosecutors of suppressing evidence.

Prosecutors say his claims of an affair with Stites were not proved at trial, Fennell was cleared as a suspect and Reed had a history of committing other sexual assaults.

Reed was first scheduled to be executed in November 2019. The Texas Court of Criminal appeals put the execution on hold and state District Judge J.D. Langley was appointed to review the case.

In his October 2021 ruling, Langley denied Reed’s claim that prosecutors had suppressed evidence. He was also critical of witnesses who had testified in a July 2021 hearing in support of Reed’s claims that he was in a relationship with Stites and had not sexually assaulted her before she was killed.

In its Wednesday ruling, the appeals court described those witnesses as “frankly unimpressive.”

Several forensic experts testified in July 2021 that Stites died hours earlier than the timeline presented by prosecutors. Defense experts had suggested Stites could have died during the times that Fennell testified he was with her.

But the appeals court said that “Reed’s scientific and forensic evidence does not affirmatively show that Reed is innocent.”

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution in 2019 received support from such celebrities as Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. Lawmakers from both parties also asked that officials take another look at the case.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

United States News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is...

Associated Press

Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded on a voyage to view the wreckage of the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

19 hours ago

A photo of Oak Flat Campground in Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona’s Oak Flat is sacred land to some Native Americans, but it’s endangered by a plan for a mine

Azee Romero climbed barefoot on the wrinkled trunk of the massive Emory oak tree at the center of the Oak Flat Campground.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said. The consulate went into lockdown […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

2 more Connecticut officers fired for mistreating Randy Cox after he was paralyzed in a police van

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two more Connecticut police officers were fired Wednesday for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year. New Haven police commissioners voted 5-0 to dismiss Officer Oscar Diaz, the van […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Eric Goldstein, Chief Executive, Office of School Support Services, New York City Department...

Associated Press

NYC’s ex-school food chief convicted in bribery case tied to icky chicken tenders

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools was convicted Wednesday in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months in the nation’s biggest public school system. Former city Department of Education official Eric Goldstein and […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina lawmakers give final OK to ban gender-affirming care for trans children

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers finalized legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children and prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures. The House voted 67-46 to accept a version of the measure approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The legislation would bar any medical […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no