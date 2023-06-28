Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Utah woman accused of killing husband before writing book about grief sued for over $13 million

Jun 28, 2023, 2:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and now stands accused of his fatal poisoning was filed Tuesday, seeking over $13 million in damages for alleged financial wrongdoing before and after his death.

The lawsuit was filed against Kouri Richins in state court by Katie Richins, the sister of Kouri Richins’ late husband Eric Richins. It accuses the woman of taking money from the husband’s bank accounts, diverting money intended to pay his taxes and obtaining a fradulent loan, among other things, before his death in March 2022.

Kouri Richins has been charged with murder in her late husband’s death.

“Kouri committed the foregoing acts in calculated, systematic fashion and for no reason other than to actualize a horrific endgame — to conceal her ruinous debt, misappropriate assets for the benefit of her personal businesses, orchestrate Eric’s demise, and profit from his passing,” the lawsuit said.

An email message sent to Kouri Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him.

The mother of three later self-published a children’s book titled “Are You with Me?” about an angel wing-clad deceased father watching over his sons. She promoted it on television and radio, describing the book as a way to help children grieve the loss of a loved one.

The lawsuit also seeks to bar Richins from selling the book and to turn over any money made from it, saying it makes references to events and details from Eric Richins’ life and his relationship with his children.

In the criminal case, the defense has argued that prosecutors “simply accepted” the narrative from Eric Richins’ family that his wife had poisoned him “and worked backward in an effort to support it,” spending about 14 months investigating and not finding sufficient evidence to support their theory.Lazaro has said the prosecution’s case based on Richins’ financial motives proved she was “bad at math,” not that she was guilty of murder.

United States News

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on spe...

Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths on Wednesday, taking the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. In issuing the preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge David Hale sided with seven transgender minors and their parents, who sued the state officials responsible […]

15 hours ago

Artwork on display is seen at the Psychedelic Science conference in the Colorado Convention Center ...

Associated Press

Biden’s brother says the president is ‘very open-minded’ about psychedelics for medical treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview Wednesday that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment. Frank Biden made the comments during a call into The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM. The host […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the...

Associated Press

DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election. In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New Yor...

Associated Press

Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83 million in government funds and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a lawsuit Wednesday. The lawsuit filed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida inmate gets 1 year and 3 months in federal prison for threatening to kill judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state prison inmate already serving a three-decade sentence will serve an additional one year and three months in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Curtis Brown, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December […]

15 hours ago

People bask in the sun at the Atlantic City, N.J., beachfront, July 9, 2018. In a move made without...

Associated Press

Shortening of internet gambling future stuns Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are trying to understand why New Jersey lawmakers plan to drastically shorten the length of time that internet gambling can continue to be conducted in the state. In a move made without public announcement or debate, a state Assembly panel on Tuesday amended a bill that would […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Utah woman accused of killing husband before writing book about grief sued for over $13 million