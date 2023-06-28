ARIZONA NEWS
Man gets 21 months in prison for throwing rocks at CBP helicopter in Arizona
Jun 28, 2023, 3:00 PM
(Photo by Herika Martinez/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for throwing rocks at a Customs and Border Protection helicopter, authorities said Wednesday.
Hugo Alexander Garcia-Sales, 22, of Guatemala, received the sentence last week after pleading guilty in April on an assault charge, according to a press release.
Garcia-Sales threw five softball-sized rocks at the helicopter in the air on Oct. 13, 2022.
One of the rocks came within feet of hitting the aircraft, but none made contact.
Garcia-Sales, as part of his plea agreement, admitted that hitting the helicopter with a rock could have caused it to crash.
He also admitted he wasn’t an American citizen and entered the country illegally.
Border Patrol investigated the case.
