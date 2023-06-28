Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG

Jun 28, 2023, 1:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83 million in government funds and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a lawsuit Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan accuses owners and operators of Centers Health Care of using Medicaid and Medicare funds to enrich themselves, their relatives and associates instead of for the care of the residents. James claims understaffing at the homes contributed to neglect.

“Residents were left alone and on their own, often unaided and unsupervised, leading to dangerous falls and broken bones. Residents lived in squalor, surrounded by neglected food trays, vermin and the smell of human waste,” James said at a news conference held with residents’ relatives.

The spokesperson for Centers Health Care did not immediately comment.

The four homes in the lawsuit are Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in the Bronx, the Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Queens, the Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Westchester County and the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

An email seeking comment was sent to Centers Health Care.

The suit claims residents’ meals were late, clothes were stolen and call bells were unanswered. One resident with severe bed sores developed sepsis, was hospitalized and died. Another resident did not have her colostomy bag attached. Others suffered from dehydration.

“My uncle was found sitting in a filthy room, unbathed and only wearing an adult diaper. This wasn’t my uncle. George was a veteran. He was an artist.” said Cynthia Vega, recalling her late Uncle George’s stay at Holliswood.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the homes failed to control its spread. More than 400 residents across the four homes died in 2020, according to James.

The lawsuit names Centers Health Care co-owners Kenneth Rozenberg and Daryl Hagler and a series of businesses owned by them, family members or business associates.

James seeks, among other things, a return of the money and a ban on new admissions until staffing is increased at the homes.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida inmate gets 1 year and 3 months in federal prison for threatening to kill judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state prison inmate already serving a three-decade sentence will serve an additional one year and three months in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Curtis Brown, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December […]

14 hours ago

People bask in the sun at the Atlantic City, N.J., beachfront, July 9, 2018. In a move made without...

Associated Press

Shortening of internet gambling future stuns Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are trying to understand why New Jersey lawmakers plan to drastically shorten the length of time that internet gambling can continue to be conducted in the state. In a move made without public announcement or debate, a state Assembly panel on Tuesday amended a bill that would […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn o...

Associated Press

President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden in recent weeks has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday. The revelation comes after indents from the mask were visible on the president’s face as he departed the White House. The president has […]

14 hours ago

The Rev. John Crestwell , right, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the Fir...

Associated Press

In Maryland’s capital, a memorial is held for newspaper attack victims after another mass shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A wreath-laying ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of an attack that killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper was held Wednesday as their grieving families and friends found solidarity with victims of yet another mass shooting in Maryland’s capital. Current and former Gazette staffers joined relatives in placing the wreaths […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

Associated Press

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes, including one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated, officials said Wednesday. The scheme involving the submission of nearly $2 billion in […]

14 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference during which he declares that a...

Associated Press

The number of Kansas residents changing their gender jumped 300% before a new law began

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of people officially changing their gender in Kansas jumped more than 300% this year ahead of a new state law that legally erases their ability to identify with a gender other than the sex assigned to them at birth. The legislation is part of a raft of measures lawmakers […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG