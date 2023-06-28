PHOENIX — Singer Madonna has postponed her upcoming tour, including a pair of dates in Phoenix, after coming down with what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour was set to come to Footprint Center on July 22 and Jan. 24, 2024, with the second show scheduled to close out the second round of North American dates.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

The tour, celebrating Madonna’s four decades in music, was scheduled to go to Europe for 27 dates from Oct. 14-Dec. 6 before swinging back to the U.S.

Madonna first gained attention in 1983 with “Holiday,” the first in a string of top 10 hits, including “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Like a Prayer,” “Express Yourself” and “Vogue.”

Known for provocative videos, lyrics and live performances, the Michigan-born singer/dancer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

The queen of pop hasn’t performed in Arizona since a 2015 show at Gila River Arena (now Desert Diamond Arena) in Glendale, according to Setlist.fm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

