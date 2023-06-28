Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey

Jun 28, 2023, 12:07 PM

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference i...

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference in Middletown N.J. on March 8, 2021. On June 28, 2023, he and the state's attorney general, Matt Platkin, announced a settlement with Solvay Specialty Polymers in which the company will spend nearly $393 million to address contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" at its facility in West Deptford, N.J. just outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement announced Wednesday to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused.

Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC reached a legal settlement with New Jersey’s Attorney General’s Office and Department of Environmental Protection on contamination at and near its West Deptford plant in southwestern New Jersey near Philadelphia.

The state had been suing Solvay and numerous other companies to force them to clean up contamination with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as PFAS chemicals. The substances are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they never break down and are difficult to remove from water and soil, said Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s environmental protection commissioner.

These substances can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with kidney and testicular cancer and other illnesses.

They have been used for more than 60 years and have become staples of modern life for consumers who want to protect their clothing from stains or water, and prevent food from sticking to cookware. They have been used in brands such as Stainmaster, Scotchgard, Teflon, Gore-Tex, and Tyvek, according to the environmental department.

“For years, corporations including Solvay have put financial gain over our clean drinking water and the health of millions of people,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “They have blatantly ignored the dangers posed by the PFAS forever chemicals that accumulate in our environment and in our bodies.”

New Jersey has been pursuing numerous other companies since 2019 for similar contamination. Those cases remain in litigation, and LaTourette acknowledged the problem goes far beyond the actions of one company.

“Our PFAS challenges in New Jersey are deep, they are significant, and they won’t be resolved by this one action alone,” LaTourette said.

Mike Finelli, Solvay’s chief North America officer, said the settlement allows “all parties to continue focusing on cleaning the environment.”

He said the company has been investigating and remediating PFAS at its West Deptford site since 2013, including working with the town to install a drinking water treatment system on a municipal well; installing a cap at Solvay’s facility to stop contamination from spreading; constructing and operating an offsite groundwater pump-and-treat system, and enhancing on-site groundwater treatment systems.

Finelli said the company’s products are used in a range of applications including lithium-ion batteries, components for compact engines in hybrid vehicles, medical device components, and smart devices.

For more than 30 years, Solvay’s West Deptford site manufactured industrial plastics, coatings, and other chemicals across the Delaware River from Philadelphia International Airport.

The settlement obligates Solvay to clean up contamination in and around its site, work with the state to limit ongoing discharges, and test for contaminants in public and private water sources in the area.

The company will pay $214 million to guarantee that the environmental department will have money to complete the cleanup should Solvay fail to meet its obligations. It also will pay $100 million to address PFAS impacts to drinking water or private wells in over a dozen communities.

Solvay also must spend $75 million to compensate the public for damage to natural resources, and $3.7 million to reimburse the environmental department for its enforcement efforts in the case.

Environmental groups reacted cautiously to the settlement, saying its many details need to be studied.

“The communities in the Delaware River region that have been indelibly harmed by Solvay and the highly toxic contamination they unleashed have suffered terribly and need to benefit directly from whatever settlement is reached between” the environmental department and Solvay, said Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

“Forcing Solvay to pay up and clean up is long overdue,” added Amy Goldsmith, state director of Clean Water Action. “Polluters like Solvay should have the book and more thrown at them for what they have done.”

Bill Wolfe, a former environmental department official and longtime critic of the agency, said much of the payments Solvay will make are required under existing environmental department regulations and should not be considered an outcome of litigation.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

United States News

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers ...

Associated Press

Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday. Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bas...

Associated Press

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday denied a new trial request from longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Victims of gynecologist convicted of sex crimes urge judge to impose maximum prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven victims of a gynecologist who practiced at prestigious New York hospitals before he was convicted of sexually abusing women over several decades made emotional statements about their continuing pain as they asked a federal judge Wednesday to keep him behind bars as long as possible. Many of the women spoke […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric...

Associated Press

Utah woman accused of killing husband before writing book about grief sued for over $13 million

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and now stands accused of his fatal poisoning was filed Tuesday, seeking over $13 million in damages for alleged financial wrongdoing before and after his death. The lawsuit was filed against […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on spe...

Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths on Wednesday, taking the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. In issuing the preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge David Hale sided with seven transgender minors and their parents, who sued the state officials responsible […]

15 hours ago

Artwork on display is seen at the Psychedelic Science conference in the Colorado Convention Center ...

Associated Press

Biden’s brother says the president is ‘very open-minded’ about psychedelics for medical treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview Wednesday that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment. Frank Biden made the comments during a call into The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM. The host […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey