Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Extortion threat fueled New Jersey political murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say

Jun 28, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey political consultant who hired two career criminals to kill a colleague plotted the slaying because the fellow consultant sought to extort money from him, prosecutors said in a court filing made public Wednesday.

Sean Caddle, a former Democratic campaign consultant, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme that resulted in the death of fellow political operative Michael Galdieri in Jersey City in 2014.

Federal prosecutors have long cloaked the case in secrecy, revealing few details about the killing even after Caddle pleaded guilty in 2022, citing an ongoing investigation.

But authorities finally outlined the motive for the first time in the court filing, saying Caddle and Galdieri were longtime friends and collaborators on political campaigns whose relationship had gone sour.

Caddle told investigators he had become concerned that Galdieri was abusing drugs, but felt compelled to help him with money and occasional favors partly because he reminded him of his younger brother, according to the prosecutors’ document.

But during Galdieri’s final months, Caddle told authorities, Galdieri became erratic because of drug use and threatened to go public with details about “certain things” he had seen while working on campaigns together — unless Caddle funneled him money.

Prosecutors didn’t say in the filing what what sort of things Galdieri had threatened to expose or how much money he sought to extort from Caddle.

“Fearing that Galdieri’s revelations would ruin him as a political consultant and cause his clients to abandon him, Caddle made the fateful decision to have Galdieri killed,” prosecutors wrote.

In November, a former top aide to the state Senate president pleaded guilty to tax and fraud charges related to work he did with Caddle. By inflating political invoices, the former aide made $107,800 and failed to pay taxes, prosecutors said.

Caddle has admitted to hiring two hit men who stabbed Galdieri to death and then set fire to his apartment in May 2014.

The two men, George Bratsenis and Bomani Africa, pleaded guilty in 2022. Bratsenis has already been sentenced to Africa to 20 in prison.

Bratsenis and Bomani had met while in prison in New Jersey where Caddle’s now-deceased brother, James Caddle, also was serving time. Their role in the killings became known to prosecutors after the pair pleaded guilty to a 2014 Connecticut bank robbery.

Unprompted, Bratsenis said he had information about a killing in New Jersey. He told authorities that after his release from prison in 2013, he went to work for Sean Caddle and that in March or April of 2014, Caddle invited him to his Jersey City home for dinner. There, Caddle said he was aware of his “extensive” criminal history and asked if he could find someone to commit murder for $15,000.

Bratsenis then sought out Africa, who agreed to help, according to prosecutors. Caddle said he wanted Galdieri dead within 30 days and gave Bratsenis between $2,000 and $4,000 upfront, according to prosecutors.

On May 22, 2014, the two men drove together to Galdieri’s apartment. He was expecting Bratsensis because they had discussed robbing drug dealers together, authorities said.

Not long after letting the men in, Galdieri was fatally stabbed by both men and they doused his home in gasoline and set it on fire, according to authorities.

The day after the killing, Bratsenis and Caddle met in the parking lot of a diner where Caddle paid him the remaining money, though he hadn’t brought enough and left to withdraw more from his political consulting business’ bank account, prosecutors said.

On the same day, prosecutors inverviewed Caddle about Galdieri’s death. He told them about his drug use, according to prosecutors, but did not disclose his role in the killing.

The prosecutor’s memo describes Caddle as “cold-hearted” and says he even attended the repast after Galdieri’s funeral.

“Caddle’s crime was among the most serious a defendant can commit. He set into a motion the brutal murder of a friend,” prosecutors wrote. “This was not just a fleeting crime of passion.”

The U.S. attorney’s office is seeking a 15-year sentence.

Caddle has been confined to his home on pre-trial release and hasn’t committed any violations, his lawyer said in a sentencing memo also released on Wednesday. His health has also deteriorated and while he’s employed he’s also fallen into poverty and been evicted from his home, Caddle’s attorney wrote. Caddle’s attorney asked for a 9-year sentence.

United States News

Associated Press

Amtrak train derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train derailed Wednesday after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California, authorities said. Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. There were no immediate reports of injuries, McGrath said. Wreckage of […]

12 hours ago

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference i...

Associated Press

Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement announced Wednesday to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused. Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC reached a legal settlement with New Jersey’s […]

12 hours ago

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyq...

Associated Press

Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah. Court records show a judge granted a $100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was released Monday, according to the Chatham County […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man accused of planning to target synagogue is charged with threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old Michigan man accused of making threats over social media and having loose plans to target a synagogue near Lansing, the state capital. Seann Pietila, of Pickford in the state’s Upper Peninsula, has been in custody since June 16. An indictment charging him with […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaVonne Griffin-Valade has been appointed Oregon’s new secretary of state, Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek announced in a news release Wednesday, filling the vacancy created when Shemia Fagan resigned last month over criticism for her consultancy work for a marijuana business. Griffin-Valade worked as a government performance auditor for more than 16 […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., maverick senator during Watergate, dies at 92

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lowell P. Weicker Jr., a Republican U.S. senator who tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings, championed legislation to protect people with disabilities and later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent, died Wednesday. He was 92. Weicker’s death at a hospital in Middletown, Conn., after a short illness, […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Extortion threat fueled New Jersey political murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say