Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry

Jun 28, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaVonne Griffin-Valade has been appointed Oregon’s new secretary of state, Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek announced in a news release Wednesday, filling the vacancy created when Shemia Fagan resigned last month over criticism for her consultancy work for a marijuana business.

Griffin-Valade worked as a government performance auditor for more than 16 years, according to Kotek’s news release.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward,” Kotek said. “This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”

Fagan paid $10,000 a month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. The secretary of state’s salary is $77,000 annually.

Fagan started working for La Mota in February while her office was wrapping up an audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. The business has come under financial scrutiny, allegedly owing $1.7 million in unpaid bills and more in state and federal taxes, according to Willamette Week.

The new secretary of state, Griffin-Valade, was hired as an auditor for Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 1998. She then served as the elected Portland City Auditor from 2009 to 2014, according to Wednesday’s news release.

“I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office,” Griffin-Valade said in the news release. “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”

Griffin-Valade will serve the remaining 18 months of the current term. She will be sworn in Friday in the state capital Salem.

United States News

Associated Press

Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., maverick senator during Watergate, dies at 92

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lowell P. Weicker Jr., a Republican U.S. senator who tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings, championed legislation to protect people with disabilities and later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent, died Wednesday. He was 92. Weicker’s death at a hospital in Middletown, Conn., after a short illness, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that the death of a man awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was found […]

11 hours ago

A man enters as another leaves a store with an "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspector...

Associated Press

New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time

NEW YORK (AP) — Fed up with hundreds of bootleg pot shops, New York launched new inspections this month aimed at getting rid of the unlicensed stores that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. “You will be caught,” the governor vowed. But anyone who expects to see the stores shape up or shut […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, then going home and bludgeoning his mother to death has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. President Judge Gary Norton told Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 25, in Columbia […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Founder of Minnesota-based Precision Lens dies when vintage airplane crashes in Montana

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — The founder of the Minnesota-based medical products company Precision Lens died when a vintage plane crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in Montana. Paul Ehlen was piloting the plane that went down at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday at the Ravalli County Airport, the company’s chief financial officer, Bill Henneman, the Minneapolis […]

11 hours ago

Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in Albuquerqu...

Associated Press

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans. As part of a new outreach program, the agency will dispatch five attorneys and five coordinators to several regions around the country to help with […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry