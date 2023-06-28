Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Former Phoenix officer Jason Schechterle talks determination

Jun 28, 2023, 11:00 AM

PHOENIX —  On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Jason Schechterle.

Jason was a Phoenix Police officer who was severely burned in his squad car in 2003 when he was rear-ended at a very high rate of speed by someone suffering a medical issue.

He miraculously survived his injuries and has gone on to accomplish so many amazing things.

When most people thought he’d never walk again, he returned to Phoenix PD as a homicide detective before retiring.

Jason tells us how his family responded to his injuries, how his determination helped him go back to work and how he was able to play golf again.

Jason is a professional speaker & an incredible storyteller. His stories will motivate and inspire you.

You can find the Amazing Arizonans podcast online at KTAR.com, the KTAR news app or wherever you get your podcasts.

