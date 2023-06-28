Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child

Jun 28, 2023, 8:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — A man who abducted a 7-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.

The crash in Tiffin occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office had sent out an alert regarding the man — whose name was not released — after he had taken the child earlier in the day in North Baltimore, Ohio, while reportedly armed with a gun. He soon contacted the child’s mother and told her he was feeling homicidal and suicidal and claimed he had killed the child.

Authorities did not say if the man was related to the child or its mother, and they did not disclose the child’s name or details about how the abduction occurred.

Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly said an off-duty city officer spotted the vehicle and alerted department officials. The officer then began following the vehicle and provided colleagues with information about its location.

Officers in police cruisers soon attempted to stop the vehicle, but authorities said the driver sped up before driving off the road and through the front yard of a home. He then crashed into another residence, knocking it off its foundation.

Law enforcement officers broke out the car’s back window to get the infant, who was bleeding from the head and had “labored breathing,” The child and the man were both taken to a hospital, where the infant died a short time later.

The man was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Toledo, where authorities said he was in critical condition.

United States News

Associated Press

Delta flight has a rough but safe landing in Charlotte without gear extended

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. (AP) — A Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended, officials said. The airport said in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries were reported and all passengers were […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers gave final approval to legislation banning so-called conversion therapy for minors as Democrats in the state continue to advance a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda in their first months in power. The legislation would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging youths in the scientifically discredited practice of trying to convert people who […]

9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Lunc...

Associated Press

Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on the advice columnist who won a $5 million jury award against him after accusing him of rape, saying in a countersuit that she owes him money and a retraction for defaming him by continuing to insist she was raped even […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. The puppy was born in Canada on April 19 and arrived on […]

9 hours ago

Cole Matlock stacks ice to cool water for customers at Lottie's Shivers Shaved Ice, Tuesday, June 2...

Associated Press

Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend

West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday. Daily temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) and heat indexes have topped 115 degrees […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Matthew Nilo is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023, on rape...

Associated Press

Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks

A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago — attacks he was linked to by DNA he left on a drinking glass — has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period. Matthew Nilo, 35, was indicted Tuesday on seven charges stemming […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child