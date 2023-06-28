ARIZONA NEWS
2 teenagers injured after nighttime shooting in Phoenix
Jun 28, 2023, 8:00 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A teenager is seriously hurt and another is injured after they were both shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting near 39th and Maryland avenues around 9:30 p.m. and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The teenagers were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
One teenager has life-threatening injuries and the other has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Details about what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.
No additional information was made immediately available.
