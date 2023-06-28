Close
2 teenagers injured after nighttime shooting in Phoenix

Jun 28, 2023, 8:00 AM

Phoenix Police patrol vehicles...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A teenager is seriously hurt and another is injured after they were both shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 39th and Maryland avenues around 9:30 p.m. and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The teenagers were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

One teenager has life-threatening injuries and the other has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional information was made immediately available.

