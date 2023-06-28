Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Jun 28, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:47 am

Katie Hobbs image by Getty...

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed two pro-LGBTQ+ executive orders on Tuesday.

One of the orders bars state agencies from funding and promoting conversion therapy treatment for minors.

The other will make sure the state employee health care plan covers gender affirmation surgeries that are deemed medically necessary.

RELATED STORIES

“Together, the executive orders bring an end to unjust practices against LGBTQ+ Arizonans,” Hobbs announced in a press release.

She said the state is leading by example on this issue.

The executive order that restricts conversion therapy forbids state agencies from supporting treatments that try to change a patient’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Since 2017, Arizona’s healthcare coverage plan didn’t cover gender affirmation surgery — even when the surgery was medically necessary.

The governor’s other Tuesday order will change that. It directs health providers to use gender-affirming care to treat patients with gender dysphoria. It removes the exclusion, which means state employees will have fewer hurdles in their journey to access gender-affirming care through their healthcare plans.

“We will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion,” Hobbs said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo of Martin Oliver and file photo of a Phoenix Police Department cruiser. Oliver was ar...

Brandon Gray

Man charged with 17 felonies after shooting at Phoenix officers

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting at Phoenix police officers has been indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on 17 felony counts, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced. Martin Joseph Oliver, 46, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary in the first degree, five counts of disorderly conduct and […]

6 hours ago

Mugshot of man accused of stalking boy in Yavapai County (Yavapai County Sherriff's Office.)...

KTAR.com

Man accused of stalking boy in Yavapai County arrested

A Bagdad man is in jail for allegedly stalking a minor boy last week, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office. 

6 hours ago

Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Pho...

Brandon Gray

AAA expects increased Fourth of July travel for Arizonans compared to last year

AAA is expecting record-breaking travel for Arizonans -- nearly a million are expected to get out of town -- during the Fourth of July holiday.

6 hours ago

Diamond Fire could hurt Wildlife Conservation Center 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Diamond Fire could endanger animals at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

The rapidly spreading Diamond Fire that started in north Scottsdale could endanger bears, wolves, foxes, coyotes and javelinas.

1 day ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs budget...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP Senators cancel nomination hearing, citing Gov. Hobbs’ abortion prosecution decision

Arizona Senate Republicans canceled a scheduled hearing Tuesday citing Gov. Katie Hobb's decision to stop the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

1 day ago

Photo of Phoenix Fire Department emergency vehicle....

Brandon Gray

Boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool in Phoenix

A nine-year-old boy is in the hospital after drowning in a pool Tuesday evening in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders supporting the LGBTQ+ community