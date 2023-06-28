PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed two pro-LGBTQ+ executive orders on Tuesday.

One of the orders bars state agencies from funding and promoting conversion therapy treatment for minors.

The other will make sure the state employee health care plan covers gender affirmation surgeries that are deemed medically necessary.

“Together, the executive orders bring an end to unjust practices against LGBTQ+ Arizonans,” Hobbs announced in a press release.

She said the state is leading by example on this issue.

The executive order that restricts conversion therapy forbids state agencies from supporting treatments that try to change a patient’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Since 2017, Arizona’s healthcare coverage plan didn’t cover gender affirmation surgery — even when the surgery was medically necessary.

The governor’s other Tuesday order will change that. It directs health providers to use gender-affirming care to treat patients with gender dysphoria. It removes the exclusion, which means state employees will have fewer hurdles in their journey to access gender-affirming care through their healthcare plans.

“We will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion,” Hobbs said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.