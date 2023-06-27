Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sexual abuse victims’ chance to file lawsuits in old cases remains in question after court ruling

Jun 27, 2023, 4:47 PM

FILE - The rear view on Chartres Street of the newly renovated home of the Louisiana Supreme Court ...

FILE - The rear view on Chartres Street of the newly renovated home of the Louisiana Supreme Court located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, May 10, 2004. Louisiana’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, sidestepped a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed chance to file lawsuits after the usual time limits for such suits has expired. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday sidestepped a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed chance to file lawsuits after the usual time limits for such suits have expired.

The ruling had been highly anticipated by advocates for abuse victims, who had hoped the state’s highest court would uphold the constitutionality of legislation passed in 2021 and revised in 2022.

The legislation was passed by lawmakers under the theory that fear and stigma might have kept victims from revealing the abuse as children and into adulthood. Lawmakers debated it against the backdrop of ongoing global revelations of sex abuse of children by clergy.

The Louisiana legislation gives victims until mid-2024 to file such lawsuits if they missed deadlines to file in existing law.

Kathryn Robb, executive director of Child USAdvocacy, a national nonprofit agency that advocates for better child protection laws, decried the ruling as a missed opportunity to uphold the law.

“Sadly, they punted it,” Robb said in an interview. “I think this is just going to further injure so many survivors who have been waiting for so long for their day in court, for justice and accountability.”

Robb said 26 states have passed similar “revival” laws granting victims a new chance to sue. She said 12 have been upheld so far.

The Louisiana case involved a man identified in court records only by the initials T.S. He had sued officials of a Catholic school in New Orleans, saying he was sexually abused by a priest there in 1965, when he was 11 years old.

A lower court had ruled against T.S., saying the 2021 legislation reviving his opportunity to sue was unconstitutional. Tuesday’s ruling vacated that decision on what amounts to procedural grounds. The high court said T.S. wasn’t eligible to sue — even under the language of the 2021 legislation — so it is premature to rule on the constitutionality of the law.

“While we acknowledge this case presents a sensitive issue which is important to the citizens of our state, we cannot ignore the fundamental principles of orderly statutory interpretation,” Justice James Genovese wrote.

Three justices dissented and two of them wrote opinions saying the majority failed to address a 2022 revision of the 2021 law that would allow T.S. to pursue his suit if the laws are found to be constitutional. T.S. could amend his suit, filed in 2021, to account for the 2022 changes, they noted. But Chief Justice John Weimer said he shouldn’t have to.

“The highest court in this state should resolve the underlying issue to provide necessary resolution and then closure, which these parties and countless others still hope to find,” Weimer wrote.

It was unclear Tuesday when the court will again address the issue, although Robb said there are likely hundreds of other cases in the state.

Robb said the continued uncertainty could dissuade other victims from filing suit before the June 2024 deadline.

“You’ve already had so many, numerous trust issues with those in authority, and to have the highest court say, ‘Let’s save it for another day.’ I can’t imagine the pain,” she said.

United States News

Photo of Supreme Court courthouse building...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections, rejecting arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground states, was interviewed recently by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office, according to a person familiar with the matter. The interview was conducted voluntarily and was not done before a […]

20 hours ago

Photo of 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump....

Associated Press

Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

California man gets prison for nearly $9M phony cow manure-to-green energy investment scheme

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man is going to prison for running a cow dung-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure. Ray Brewer, 66, of Porterville was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in federal prison in a years-long scam that bilked investors out of $8.75 million, according […]

20 hours ago

Photo of NO Lithium No Mine sign display...

Associated Press

Tribes and conservationists urge US appeals court to block Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine

Lawyers for environmentalists and tribes urged a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a judge's decision to allow construction to begin on a huge lithium mine in Nevada.

20 hours ago

Attorney Tony Le Mon speaks, along with his client Gabrielle Jameson, a victim of sexual assault, a...

Associated Press

Woman loses bid to sue prosecutor over sexual abuser’s light sentence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman who watched a man who coerced her into a sex act when she was 16 walk free in a plea deal has lost a legal battle to sue the prosecutor in the case. Louisiana’s Supreme Court had ruled earlier this year that the assistant district attorney in the […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Sexual abuse victims’ chance to file lawsuits in old cases remains in question after court ruling