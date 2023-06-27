Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia

Jun 27, 2023, 4:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.

The Center for Whale Research announced the baby orca Friday on Facebook, saying the organization received photos showing what appears to be a new calf in L pod, part of the population known as the southern resident orcas, near Tofino, British Columbia.

The baby looks to be more than three weeks old and would be the first new calf in the pod since L125 was born in 2021.

Researchers with the center will need to conduct on-the-water encounters with the group to determine the calf’s mother, assess the baby’s health and assign it an alphanumeric designation.

“We hope to see this calf in our study area very soon!” the group said.

“We’re always kind of cautiously optimistic with these new babies, because the mortality rate in the first year is quite high,” Michael Weiss, research director for the Center for Whale Research, told The Seattle Times. “But we’re hopeful — it’s good to have another L pod kid.”

The southern residents are struggling to survive multiple threats including a lack of adequate Chinook salmon in their foraging range, pollution and underwater noise that makes it harder for them to hunt.

If confirmed, the new calf would bring the total number of southern residents to 74.

That’s one of the lowest population counts since 1974, when 71 orcas were counted following a live-capture fishery in the 1960s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The population peaked at 98 in 1995, but declined to 80 whales in 2001.

The southern residents live in matriarchal families split into three pods, designated J, K and L. They typically stay along the western coastal islands of Canada and Washington in the Salish Sea, and along the Oregon coast.

As apex predators, they occupy an important role in the ecosystem at the top of the food chain.

The southern residents were listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 2005, and a recovery plan was finished in 2008.

In 2015 they were one of NOAA’s “Species in the Spotlight,” an effort to raise awareness and save “the most highly at-risk marine species.”

The National Marine Fisheries Service in 2021 expanded the southern resident’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding about 16,000 square miles (41,000 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways.

United States News

Photo of Supreme Court courthouse building...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections, rejecting arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground states, was interviewed recently by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office, according to a person familiar with the matter. The interview was conducted voluntarily and was not done before a […]

20 hours ago

Photo of 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump....

Associated Press

Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents

An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

California man gets prison for nearly $9M phony cow manure-to-green energy investment scheme

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man is going to prison for running a cow dung-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure. Ray Brewer, 66, of Porterville was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in federal prison in a years-long scam that bilked investors out of $8.75 million, according […]

20 hours ago

Photo of NO Lithium No Mine sign display...

Associated Press

Tribes and conservationists urge US appeals court to block Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine

Lawyers for environmentalists and tribes urged a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a judge's decision to allow construction to begin on a huge lithium mine in Nevada.

20 hours ago

FILE - The rear view on Chartres Street of the newly renovated home of the Louisiana Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

Sexual abuse victims’ chance to file lawsuits in old cases remains in question after court ruling

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday sidestepped a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed chance to file lawsuits after the usual time limits for such suits have expired. The ruling had been highly anticipated by advocates for abuse victims, who had hoped the state’s highest court […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia