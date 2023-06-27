Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

Jun 27, 2023, 2:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state’s governor and his colleagues lauded him as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.

Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., 29, a native of Corry who lived in Mifflintown, was shot June 17 by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, authorities have said. Stine also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle with law enforcement. Stine’s motive remains under investigation.

Rougeau was killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in Walker Township, not far from the state police barracks. He had been a trooper since 2021 and was the 104th member of the state police to be killed in the line of duty.

Speaking at the service, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Rougeau had “a servant’s heart” and lived a life of purpose as a dedicated trooper who loved cheering on Penn State football, playing pickup basketball at the Corry YMCA and mentoring kids during youth basketball games.

“In every part of his life, Jay wanted to give back and serve others,” Shapiro said,

Rougeau’s funeral was held at a packed Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. He will be buried in Mifflintown during a private ceremony that will be held later this year.

Lt. James Wagner, 45, the other trooper shot by Stine, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The father of three sons, he enlisted in the state police in 2020 and was assigned as the station commander at Troop G/Bedford Station.

United States News

Associated Press

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose that left two people dead in a room at an oceanfront Hawaii hotel. Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were taken into custody Friday and are charged with conspiring with each other and others to distribute fentanyl […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City man charged with murder after shooting left 3 dead, 6 wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man originally charged with assault after a shooting that left three people dead and six wounded was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Keivon Greene, 26, was one of two suspects in the shooting early Sunday at an auto shop that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Hate crimes rose 20.2% in California in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reported hate crimes increased in California in 2022, including instances of violence motivated by bias, according to state data released Tuesday. Hate crimes involving racism against Black people, as well as homophobia and anti-Semitism, all rose last year, compared with 2021 data. Overall hate crime events — which officials say are […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on...

Associated Press

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. An investigation confirmed that it was searched for […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that Gore wo...

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday. The agreement, described as a first of its kind in St. Louis, comes a little over a month after former […]

14 hours ago

The Hard Rock casino, left, Showboat hotel, center, and Ocean casino, right, are shown on June 15, ...

Associated Press

New Jersey moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow online casino gambling to run through 2033. The measure now goes to the full Senate and Assembly for final votes, possibly on Friday. Internet gambling […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service