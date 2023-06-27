Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan prisons ordered to allow faith group that believes in race separation

Jun 27, 2023, 1:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s prison system has been ordered to recognize Christian Identity as a religious group, despite concerns by state officials that its belief in the separation of races could pose a security threat behind bars.

A federal appeals court said there are ways to keep the group in check without a sweeping ban.

“Each (prisoner) testified that he was nonviolent and would prevent others from acting aggressively at group services,” the court said Monday in 3-0 opinion.

“The department offered silence in response — it did not, for example, present any evidence that plaintiffs or any other inmates who follow Christian Identity are violent,” the court said in an opinion by Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Richard Griffin.

Two inmates sued the Corrections Department, seeking recognition of Christian Identity and the ability to hold services, under a federal law that protects the religious freedom of people confined to prison.

Christian Identity followers believe white people are God’s chosen people. Critics such as the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, says the ideology is a key belief for white supremacists and anti-government movements.

The Corrections Department argued that recognizing the group would be risky.

“A prison is a microcosm of society, and racial tensions always exist in the prison. And taking a certified step towards that would only worsen existing racial tensions,” senior intelligence analyst Todd Belcher testified in 2021.

Scott Perreault, 43, who is serving a life sentence for murder, said nonwhites would not be barred from the services, though they would be told that the theme is “Caucasian history and heritage, Christian heritage.”

“It’s not about anybody being a supremacist. It is truly about being separatist,” Perreault said.

The appeals court said prison staff typically would be present to monitor services, and no inmate would be in charge of guarding the door. The court also noted that the Corrections Department already has rules about attending faith services, including an annual limit on bouncing among religions.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy over the renewal of a permit for the federal government’s only underground repository for nuclear waste. Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that an agreement was reached last week after four days of negotiations. The state […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own SiriusXM app, part of a larger effort to emphasize its own brand. Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania caseworkers ignored years of child abuse, now face felony charges, prosecutor says

A child welfare agency in Pennsylvania failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage, a prosecutor said Tuesday as he announced criminal charges against five caseworkers. Three caseworkers and two supervisors at Lackawanna County’s Office of Youth and Family Services […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma state auditor and inspector, is pictured during inaugural ceremonies in...

Associated Press

Audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions in federal relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Improper oversight by state officials led to more than $29 million in federal funds being misspent that may have to be repaid to the federal government, Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd said Tuesday. Byrd’s office released a scathing audit of about $14 billion in spending made by the state in […]

16 hours ago

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO OF SHERIFF TO BRYAN, INSTEAD OF BRIAN FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands ou...

Associated Press

Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deputies accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth, prompting a federal civil rights investigation, have been fired, a Mississippi sheriff announced Tuesday. The announcement comes months after Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker said six deputies from the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wy...

Associated Press

Federal board sides with Navajo coal company, says BNSF Railway must ship to Canadian port

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal board has sided with one of the largest coal producers in the United States in a contract dispute with a major freight railroad, ordering BNSF Railway to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal this year for overseas use. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s 3-2 order last week […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Michigan prisons ordered to allow faith group that believes in race separation