Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year

Jun 27, 2023, 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wedn...

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.

The share of employees working on-site in computer and mathematical jobs went from 60% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, and it went from 67% to 43% for workers in insurance, finance and real estate jobs, according to figures from the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP).

On the flip side, it went from 97% to 96% for workers in what are called “material moving occupations,” such as laborers, truck drivers and machine operators.

Looking at all U.S. jobs, the share of employees working on-site dropped from 84% to 74%, the survey said.

Meanwhile, the share of workers in hybrid jobs, that is those spending some days on-site and other days at home, increased from 4% in 2020 to 6% in 2021. Of those employees, the most common days to work from home were Mondays and Fridays, according to the survey.

The SIPP program conducts interviews with anywhere from 14,000 to 52,000 households over several years.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

United States News

Associated Press

SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own SiriusXM app, part of a larger effort to emphasize its own brand. Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania caseworkers ignored years of child abuse, now face felony charges, prosecutor says

A child welfare agency in Pennsylvania failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage, a prosecutor said Tuesday as he announced criminal charges against five caseworkers. Three caseworkers and two supervisors at Lackawanna County’s Office of Youth and Family Services […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma state auditor and inspector, is pictured during inaugural ceremonies in...

Associated Press

Audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions in federal relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Improper oversight by state officials led to more than $29 million in federal funds being misspent that may have to be repaid to the federal government, Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd said Tuesday. Byrd’s office released a scathing audit of about $14 billion in spending made by the state in […]

16 hours ago

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO OF SHERIFF TO BRYAN, INSTEAD OF BRIAN FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands ou...

Associated Press

Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deputies accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth, prompting a federal civil rights investigation, have been fired, a Mississippi sheriff announced Tuesday. The announcement comes months after Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker said six deputies from the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wy...

Associated Press

Federal board sides with Navajo coal company, says BNSF Railway must ship to Canadian port

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal board has sided with one of the largest coal producers in the United States in a contract dispute with a major freight railroad, ordering BNSF Railway to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal this year for overseas use. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s 3-2 order last week […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

College sues for damages, saying cleaner turned off lab freezer and destroyed research

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 20 years of cell cultures and other specimens stored at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute were destroyed when a cleaner switched off power to a lab freezer, according to a lawsuit filed by the school. RPI is seeking $1 million from Daigle Cleaning Systems, claiming one of the company’s employees […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year