ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old woman with cognitive delay in Phoenix
Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 AM
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 28-year-old woman with a cognitive delay who was last seen in Phoenix.
Genesis Martinez stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Martinez left her family’s residence near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road on Monday.
She has been diagnosed with a cognitive delay and a mental health disability.
Martinez is known to give false names to authorities, does not remember how to return home and has a difficult time communicating.
Family members are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
