PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 28-year-old woman with a cognitive delay who was last seen in Phoenix.

Genesis Martinez stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez left her family’s residence near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road on Monday.

She has been diagnosed with a cognitive delay and a mental health disability.

Martinez is known to give false names to authorities, does not remember how to return home and has a difficult time communicating.

Family members are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

