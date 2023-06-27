Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed in west Phoenix vehicle-pedestrian collision

Jun 27, 2023, 6:59 AM

PHOENIX – A man was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the incident on 43rd Avenue south of Indian School Road around 1 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle remained on the scene. Police said impairment didn’t appear to be a factor.

According to preliminary information, the man was crossing 43rd Avenue midblock, near Clarendon Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Both directions of 43rd Avenue were closed in the area while the scene was under investigation.

No other information was made available.

