State troopers use Grappler to stop suspected street racer in Mesa

PHOENIX — Recently released footage shows the moment a street racer in Mesa was stopped by state troopers through the use of a Grappler device.

Task force partners from the Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe police departments responded on June 10 to reports of vehicles involved in intersection takeovers throughout the Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Footage released Monday shows one incident at an intersection, where a driver struck a pedestrian participant and then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was found and a pursuit ensued. A DPS sergeant deployed the Grappler Police Bumper, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The Grappler is a device mounted on the front bumper of a patrol car that deploys a heavy-duty nylon net that disables the vehicle being chased.

The driver and passenger, both 17-year-old boys whose names were not released, were detained and cited for street racing. The vehicle was also impounded, according to authorities.

“Street racing and intersection takeovers not only pose a significant disruption for other motorists, but they also endanger the lives of participants, pedestrians and everyone on the road,” DPS said.

“Anyone caught engaging in street racing may face penalties, including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.